Photo Flash: Brandon Victor Dixon, Adrienne Warren, & Jelani Alladin Join Project Next Gen Students In Performance

Check out photos from this week's star-studded Project Next Gen Fundraiser Concert from The Broadway Collective.

The concert included mind-blowing performances from Grammy, Emmy, and Tony nominee Brandon Victor Dixon (Hamilton, Jesus Christ Superstar Live!), Tony nominee Adrienne Warren (Tina, Shuffle Along), Jelani Alladin (Frozen), and DeMarius Copes (Mean Girls) alongside emerging artists Meecah, Joshua Johnson, and Jovan E. Wattlington, and Project Next Gen students Kendall Brown, Marsalis Causey, Fletcher Jones, Patricia Martinez, Diego Sanchez Galvan, and Miciah Thomas. The after party was sponsored by S.N.O.B. (Sunday Night on Broadway), a monthly Broadway industry party.

Founder and artistic director of The Broadway Collective, Robert Hartwell, created Project Next Gen as a scholarship award that brings underrepresented students-including people of color, immigrants, refugees, transgender, non-binary, and students from low-income school districts-to New York City for a week of Broadway training and mentorship. The Broadway Collective is a training academy offered online, in New York, and nearly 20 cities nationwide, for young performers who are serious about pursuing a career in the music theatre industry.

Donations will continue to be accepted through a text to donate campaign. To text to give, text NEXT to 66866. For more information, visit BwayCollective.com/NextGen.

This year, Hartwell's team fielded hundreds of audition videos-submitted from all around the country - to find the most promising young performers nationwide. Fifteen high school students have been selected for the 2019 Project Next Gen scholarship award. The scholarship students travel to New York City for master classes with Tony Award-winning performers, meetings with managers and casting directors, tickets to Broadway shows, backstage tours, dinner with cast members, plus airfare, hotel accommodation, and meals (for both student and a parent/chaperone)-all included. Project Next Gen's mission is to make arts education accessible to everyone-regardless of ethnicity, gender identity, or economic situation-and bring more diversity and inclusivity to the future of Broadway and beyond. Hartwell has a deeply personal connection to this mission.

For more information on The Broadway Collective, visit BwayCollective.com,

Photo Credit: Bjorn Bolinder



Broadway Collective Project Next Gen Students with founder Robert Hartwell



Broadway Collective Project Next Gen Students with Robert Hartwell and Kate Lumpkin



Jelani Alladin



Jelani Alladin, Patricia Martinez



Dallin Halls and Kate Lumpkin



Jovan E. Wattlington



Joshua Johnson



Meecah



Diego Sanchez Galvan, Meecah



Robert Hartwell



Adrienne Warren



Miciah Thomas, Adrienne Warren



Kendall Brown and DeMarius Copes



DeMarius Copes



Brandon Victor Dixon, Marsalis Causey



Brandon Victor Dixon



Robert Hartwell, Sheri Sanders and Jonathan Brenner



Kate Lumpkin and Robert Hartwell



Meecah



Kendall Brown and DeMarius Copes



Joshua Johnson



Patricia Martinez and Fletcher Jones



Patricia Martinez



Diego Sanchez Galvan and Meecah



Jovan E. Wattlington



Adrienne Warren and Miciah



Brandon Victor Dixon and Marsalis Causey