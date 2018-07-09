Photo Flash: Birdland Renovates New Performance Space: The Birdland Theater

For the past few years, Birdland has been excavating the space underneath the existing club to build a brand new performance space - it's the first new performance space built in the theater district in years. Construction is now complete, get a first look at the new space below!

Birdland Theater will kick off a special preview season this July with Birdland favorites Lucie Arnaz, Marilyn Maye, special recurring performances by Amanda Green, Susie Mosher and many more. The grand opening date and a full list of performers will be announced soon.

The venue will be programmed by Ryan Paternite and Jim Caruso featuring cabaret, jazz, dance, burlesque, comedy and more. The Birdland Theater will also allow for an extension of the current Broadway at Birdland programming with more performances by Broadway stars and limited-run off- Broadway productions.

Birdland Theater provides the full restaurant and bar services of the jazz club. The space includes a new dressing room, bathrooms, kitchen and backstage area.

The architect for this project is: Michael Rait, BR Design Associates.

