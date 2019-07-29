Photo Flash: Alexandra Socha Stars In ANNIE GET YOUR GUN At Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater presents Irving Berlin's ANNIE GET YOUR GUN through August 25. This show is one of the most beloved musicals of Broadway's Golden Age with music and lyrics by Irving Berlin, based on the book by Dorothy and Herbert Fields and directed by Sarna Lapine (Sunday in the Park with George, Bay Street's Frost/Nixon).



The cast includes Alexandra Socha as Annie Oakley (Head Over Heels, Red Oaks), Jennifer Sanchez as Dolly Tate (Pretty Woman: The Musical, West Side Story), Jonathan Joss as Sitting Bull (King of the Hill, Parks and Recreation), Matt Saldivar as Frank Butler (Bernhardt/Hamlet, Junk, Honeymoon in Vegas), George Abud as Charlie, Isa Mooney as Jessie, Meaghan McInnes as Nellie, Oge Agulué as Pawnee Bill, Orville Mendoza as Buffalo Bill, Stephen Lee Anderson as Foster Wilson, Will Hantz as Little Jake, Aidan Ziegler- Hansen as Ensemble, Allison Walsh as Ensemble, Davis MacLeod Haines as Ensemble, Erica Spyres as Ensemble and Kara Mikula as Ensemble.



The creative team includes Sarah O'Gleby (Choreographer), Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams (Set Design), Andy Einhorn (Music Director), Jiyoun Chang (Lighting Design), Valérie Thérèse Bart (Costume Design), Jane Shaw (Sound Design), Elizabeth Printz (Wig, Hair and Makeup Design), Lena Forman (Props Design), Erik Della Penna (Orchestration & Music Arrangement), Jane Pole (Stage Manager) and Binder Casting (Casting).



Irving Berlin's ANNIE GET YOUR GUN tells the story of sharpshooter Annie Oakley (Alexandra Socha), who starred in Buffalo Bill's Wild West Show, and her tempestuous romance with fellow sharpshooter Frank Butler (Matt Saldivar). Acclaimed director Sarna Lapine will bring a fresh, modern approach to the story, incorporating elements from Dorothy Fields' original book to create the strongest and most revolutionary Annie Oakley ever seen.

Tickets are on sale now by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500 open daily 11 am - show time or log on to baystreet.org.





