Photo Flash: ANASTASIA Learns to Do it with Advice From Grandmama and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

Yesterday was Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week ANASTASIA is taking a moment for home, love, and family with a stop to visit Broadway royalty Mary Beth Peil, and the ladies of A BRONX TALE are showing off their gorgeous style. Check out more Saturday Intermission Pics below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger‏ (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Want your cast to connect with BroadwayWorld's vast community of theatre fans? Just post your backstage picture on Saturday with hashtag #SIP, and you'll see yourself and your castmates right here on BroadwayWorld.com!

Scroll down and check back next week for even more #SIPs. Also make sure to follow us on Instagram-@officialbroadwayworld, Facebook- BroadwayWorld, and Twitter- @BroadwayWorld, for even more Broadway photos throughout the week!



Wicked (National Tour): @isabelkeating tfw worlds collide: "Get me the shoes!" #inside #sparklesthespider (ty @allisonbailey ) #boo #wicked #spidey #saturday #sip #halloween

Anastasia (Broadway): @mollyisrushing This #sip is brought to you by my favorite part of the show. Sneaking into her dressing room and getting life advice from Mary Beth Peil. #anastasiamusical #nana #home #love #family @zachmadkins

Rocky Horror (Regional): @bandaroozavala Well, we broke down the set, we said our goodbyes, and it's over. It wasn't always the easiest experience for me but I made some amazing friends. We really ended up being kind of a weird sexualized family haha. But jumping in a group hug and singing hot patootie is one of those moments I'll always hold so close to my heart. When the chips are down and my backs against the wall, I'll hold up that memory and... well, remember a lot that I can't post on here. I love you babies!

A Bronx Tale (Broadway): @janellemcdrmth #WEBSTER #webstergirls #friends #frieda #afriedatale #denise #Jane #abronxtale #BronxTaleMusical #Lips #blackgirlmagic #stoop #slay #latenight #goingout #melanin #melaninmagic #eyebrows #broadwayblack # yas #glow #broadway #SIP #SNOB #team #melaninpoppin #fenty

In the Heights (Regional): @wheelockfamilytheatre Half way through the first one, 3 more acts to go for the day!!! #saturdayintermissionpic #sip #wftheights

Naked Boys Singing (Regional): @boombazookajoe Today celebrates ONE YEAR with NAKED BOYS SINGING! Time flies when you're having naked fun!

Let’s go @judsonmills !!!! #saturdaynight #thebodyguard #sip #musical @thebodyguardus #soldout A post shared by Deborah Cox?? (@deborahcox) on Oct 28, 2017 at 6:18pm PDT



