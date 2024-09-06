Photo: Exclusive First Look at Beth Leavel in Short Film MICROFOCUSING

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Winner Beth Leavel (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone) is among the cast of the recently wrapped family drama Microfocusing from Vivre La Vie Productions (aka VLV Media & Records) in association with Eight Flow Studio. Leavel plays “Trish,” a sharp-witted waitress who has a unique perspective on the unfolding lives of her patrons. BroadwayWorld is excited to share an exclusive picture of Leavel in the film, which can be seen below.

The cast also includes Emily Keefe (Intermedium, She Came from the Woods) and newcomer Patrick Sweeney. Microfocusing follows a young man (Sweeney) in pursuit of his dreams, as he picks up his twin sister (Keefe) to take them to their father’s wedding. What should be a quick stop at a diner on their way becomes a day of reckoning. How much of ourselves should we sacrifice for those we love?

Microfocusing, directed by Jean-Luc McMurtry (The Staircase, The Idea of You) and written by Emily Keefe, Jean-Luc McMurtry, and Thomas Ford Flynn is a short narrative film that delves into the invisible struggles of caregiver burnout born from the unique challenges of supporting a close family member with mental illness.

“Microfocusing is carefully crafted to be equal parts educational and entertaining,” says McMurtry. “There are so many people who have reached out to us sharing their personal stories as caregivers. It’s an experience that we’re learning is more common than we even realized, yet doesn’t seem to be discussed nearly as much as it should. We’re hoping to contribute to that dialogue with care, love, and a bit of humor.”

Emily Keefe, Jean-Luc McMurtry, Dr. Chris Woodward, Nancy Pop, and Thomas Ford Flynn produced the film which is expected to debut on the festival circuit in 2025.

Fundraising for post-production is ongoing. To get involved, visit microfocusing.com. Microfocusing is fiscally sponsored by Satellite Collective making all donations tax-deductible to the extent of the law. By supporting this film, you're bringing awareness to the broader caregiver burnout crisis affecting countless individuals worldwide.

Photo Credit: David Apuzzo.