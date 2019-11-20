Photo Coverage: Thomas Schumacher and Friends Celebrate Release of HOW DOES THE SHOW GO ON?
On November 19, 2019, friends and industry colleagues gathered at Sardi's to celebrate the release of the new edition of Thomas Schumacher's book, "HOW DOES THE SHOW GO ON?" BroadwayWorld is taking you inside the special day below!
Filled with detailed explanations, captivating illustrations, and entertaining trivia, this clearly written, lively, and uniquely designed book offers a comprehensive introduction to the world of the theater from the box office to backstage, and beyond. Readers enter via the front door, where the people and activities of the "front of house" can be examined. And then it's on to the behind-the-scenes magic of the "back of house" is revealed.
Using the successful array of Disney's shows as examples, readers encounter the people, places, occupations, and equipment of the theater world, and have the opportunity to investigate them all. From the box office and the usher staff to the dressing rooms and the backstage doorman, the reader may wander at will within this one-of-a-kind world, discovering the wonders of theater all along the way.
Click here to order today!
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
How Does The Show Go On? An Introduction To The Theater
How Does The Show Go On? An Introduction To The Theater
Thomas Schumacher and Joel Grey
Thomas Schumacher and Joel Grey
Stanley Martin, Aisha Jackson and Thomas Schumacher
Aubrey Lynch and Thomas Schumacher
Ayla Schwartz, Mattea Conforti and Thomas Schumacher
Charlotte St. Martin and Joel Grey
Aisha Jackson, Ross Lekites, Ryann Redmond and Arielle Jacobs
Jeremy Davis and Jess LeProtto
Stanley Martin Chad Beguelin Bobby Pestka and Jaz Sealey
Alyssa Fox, Aisha Jackson, Ryann Redmond, Sierra Boggess and Arielle Jacobs
Nina Lafarga, Ayla Schwartz, Mattea Conforti Audrey Bennett, Brooklyn Nelson and Robert Creighton
Ayla Schwartz, Mattea Conforti Audrey Bennett, Brooklyn Nelson and Robert Creighton
Sierra Boggess and Arielle Jacobs
Ryann Redmond, Thomas Schumacher, Sierra Boggess and Arielle Jacobs
Aubrey Lynch and Robert Creighton
James Brown III and Ross Lekites
Robert Creighton, Thomas Schumacher, Sierra Boggess and Arielle Jacobs
Robert Creighton and Thomas Schumacher
John Riddle, Jeremy Davis, Ayla Schwartz, Mattea Conforti, Audrey Bennett, Brooklyn Nelson, Andrew Pirozzi, Ross Lekites and Adam Jepsen
Audrey Bennett, Mattea Conforti, Ayla Schwartz and Brooklyn Nelson
Brooklyn Nelson and Thomas Schumacher
Sierra Boggess, Thomas Schumacher and Arielle Jacobs
Stanley Martin, Jaz Sealey and Aron Accurso
Sandy Kenyon, Debra O'Connell and Thomas Schumacher
Father Leo and Thomas Schumacher
John Riddle, Thomas Schumacher and Robert Creighton
Chad Beguelin and Thomas Schumacher
Thomas Schumacher and Adam Jepsen
Charlotte St. Martin and Thomas Schumacher
Brooklyn Nelson, James Brown III, Ann Sanders, Ayla Schwartz, Audrey Bennett, Mattea Conforti