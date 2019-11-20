Photo Coverage: Thomas Schumacher and Friends Celebrate Release of HOW DOES THE SHOW GO ON?

On November 19, 2019, friends and industry colleagues gathered at Sardi's to celebrate the release of the new edition of Thomas Schumacher's book, "HOW DOES THE SHOW GO ON?" BroadwayWorld is taking you inside the special day below!

Filled with detailed explanations, captivating illustrations, and entertaining trivia, this clearly written, lively, and uniquely designed book offers a comprehensive introduction to the world of the theater from the box office to backstage, and beyond. Readers enter via the front door, where the people and activities of the "front of house" can be examined. And then it's on to the behind-the-scenes magic of the "back of house" is revealed.

Using the successful array of Disney's shows as examples, readers encounter the people, places, occupations, and equipment of the theater world, and have the opportunity to investigate them all. From the box office and the usher staff to the dressing rooms and the backstage doorman, the reader may wander at will within this one-of-a-kind world, discovering the wonders of theater all along the way.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Brooklyn Nelson, James Brown III, Ann Sanders, Ayla Schwartz, Audrey Bennett, Mattea Conforti





