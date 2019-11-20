Photo Coverage: Thomas Schumacher and Friends Celebrate Release of HOW DOES THE SHOW GO ON?

Article Pixel Nov. 20, 2019  

On November 19, 2019, friends and industry colleagues gathered at Sardi's to celebrate the release of the new edition of Thomas Schumacher's book, "HOW DOES THE SHOW GO ON?" BroadwayWorld is taking you inside the special day below!

Filled with detailed explanations, captivating illustrations, and entertaining trivia, this clearly written, lively, and uniquely designed book offers a comprehensive introduction to the world of the theater from the box office to backstage, and beyond. Readers enter via the front door, where the people and activities of the "front of house" can be examined. And then it's on to the behind-the-scenes magic of the "back of house" is revealed.

Using the successful array of Disney's shows as examples, readers encounter the people, places, occupations, and equipment of the theater world, and have the opportunity to investigate them all. From the box office and the usher staff to the dressing rooms and the backstage doorman, the reader may wander at will within this one-of-a-kind world, discovering the wonders of theater all along the way.

Click here to order today!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

How Does The Show Go On? An Introduction To The Theater

How Does The Show Go On? An Introduction To The Theater

Joel Grey

Thomas Schumacher and Joel Grey

Thomas Schumacher and Joel Grey

Stanley Martin, Aisha Jackson and Thomas Schumacher

Aubrey Lynch and Thomas Schumacher

Ayla Schwartz, Mattea Conforti and Thomas Schumacher

Charlotte St. Martin and Joel Grey

Arielle Jacobs

Arielle Jacobs and Jaz Sealey

Aisha Jackson, Ross Lekites, Ryann Redmond and Arielle Jacobs

Jeremy Davis and Jess LeProtto

Aron Accurso

Stanley Martin Chad Beguelin Bobby Pestka and Jaz Sealey

Alyssa Fox, Aisha Jackson, Ryann Redmond, Sierra Boggess and Arielle Jacobs

Nina Lafarga, Ayla Schwartz, Mattea Conforti Audrey Bennett, Brooklyn Nelson and Robert Creighton

Ayla Schwartz, Mattea Conforti Audrey Bennett, Brooklyn Nelson and Robert Creighton

Sierra Boggess and Arielle Jacobs

Ryann Redmond, Thomas Schumacher, Sierra Boggess and Arielle Jacobs

Aubrey Lynch and Robert Creighton

James Brown III and Ross Lekites

Robert Creighton, Thomas Schumacher, Sierra Boggess and Arielle Jacobs

Robert Creighton and Thomas Schumacher

John Riddle, Jeremy Davis, Ayla Schwartz, Mattea Conforti, Audrey Bennett, Brooklyn Nelson, Andrew Pirozzi, Ross Lekites and Adam Jepsen

Thomas Schumacher

Audrey Bennett, Mattea Conforti, Ayla Schwartz and Brooklyn Nelson

Brooklyn Nelson and Thomas Schumacher

Sierra Boggess, Thomas Schumacher and Arielle Jacobs

Stanley Martin, Jaz Sealey and Aron Accurso

Sandy Kenyon, Debra O'Connell and Thomas Schumacher

Father Leo and Thomas Schumacher

John Riddle, Thomas Schumacher and Robert Creighton

Chad Beguelin and Thomas Schumacher

Thomas Schumacher and Adam Jepsen

Charlotte St. Martin and Thomas Schumacher

Brooklyn Nelson, James Brown III, Ann Sanders, Ayla Schwartz, Audrey Bennett, Mattea Conforti



