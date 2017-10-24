Photo Coverage: The Stars Go 'Round the Red Carpet for Abingdon Theatre Company's 25th Anniversary Gala

Oct. 24, 2017  

Abingdon Theatre Company just hosted a star-studded gala, featuring a musical revue with some of Broadway's best and brightest. And the World Goes 'Round is a stunning musical revue by John Kander and Fred Ebb, the multi Tony Award winning team that wrote Chicago and Cabaret. From Flora the Red Menace to Kiss of the Spider Woman and everything in between, the nonstop hit-parade features unforgettable gems including "All that Jazz," "Maybe This Time," "Colored Lights" and "New York, New York," seamlessly woven into an unforgettable evening of musical theatre. And the World Goes 'Round is a celebration of life, love and the fighting spirit that keeps us all going.

The And The World Goes 'Round gala cast featured Nick Adams, Sebastian Arcelus, Jeannette Bayardelle, Tony Award nominee Brenda Braxton, Cunio, Tyler Hanes, Jenn Harris, Olivier Award-winner Ruthie Henshall, Hunter Ryan Herdlicka, Jeff Hiller, Tony Award-winner Cady Huffman, Morgan James, Telly Leung, Bianca Marroquín, Drama Desk Award nominee Julia Murney, Christine Pedi, two-time Tony Award-nominee Mary Beth Peil, Jelani Remy, Angie L. Schworer, Carrie St. Louis, Ali Stroker, Katie Thompson, and Sally Ann Triplett and more!

The 25th Anniversary Gala was held last night, October 23 at 8PM at The Edison Ballroom (240 W. 47th Street), honoring two-time Tony and Emmy Award winner Bebe Neuwirth. Check out photos from the big night below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Hilary Edson Polk, D.M.W. Greer

D.M.W. Greer, AnDrew Halliday

Tony Speciale, Denise Dickens

Katie Thompson

Katie Thompson

Ruthie Henshall

Ruthie Henshall

Bebe Neuwirth

Bebe Neuwirth

Chris Calkins, Bebe Neuwirth

Tony Speciale, Bebe Neuwirth

Gerald Holtzman, Stacy Holtzman

Katie Thompson, Jaysin McCollum

Katie Thompson, Jaysin McCollum

Gabriel Bernal

Gabriel Bernal

Matthew Davies

Matthew Davies

Hunter Ryan Herdlicka

Hunter Ryan Herdlicka

Ilda Mason

Ilda Mason

Kevin David Thomas, Deirdre Goodwin, Chad Austin

Kevin David Thomas, Deirdre Goodwin, Chad Austin

Telly Leung

Telly Leung

Jeannette Bayardelle

Jeannette Bayardelle

Jerry Marsini, Tony Speciale

Meghan Legaspi, Lily Kaufmann

Megan Legaspi, Lily Kaufmann

Ali Stroker

Ali Stroker

Sally Ann Triplett

Sally Ann Triplett

Tyler Hanes

Tyler Hanes

Raquel Tillo

Raquel Tillo

Pierre Marais

Pierre Marais

Jesse Corbin, Jelani Remy

Jesse Corbin, Jelani Remy


