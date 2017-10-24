Photo Coverage: The Stars Go 'Round the Red Carpet for Abingdon Theatre Company's 25th Anniversary Gala

Abingdon Theatre Company just hosted a star-studded gala, featuring a musical revue with some of Broadway's best and brightest. And the World Goes 'Round is a stunning musical revue by John Kander and Fred Ebb, the multi Tony Award winning team that wrote Chicago and Cabaret. From Flora the Red Menace to Kiss of the Spider Woman and everything in between, the nonstop hit-parade features unforgettable gems including "All that Jazz," "Maybe This Time," "Colored Lights" and "New York, New York," seamlessly woven into an unforgettable evening of musical theatre. And the World Goes 'Round is a celebration of life, love and the fighting spirit that keeps us all going.

The And The World Goes 'Round gala cast featured Nick Adams, Sebastian Arcelus, Jeannette Bayardelle, Tony Award nominee Brenda Braxton, Cunio, Tyler Hanes, Jenn Harris, Olivier Award-winner Ruthie Henshall, Hunter Ryan Herdlicka, Jeff Hiller, Tony Award-winner Cady Huffman, Morgan James, Telly Leung, Bianca Marroquín, Drama Desk Award nominee Julia Murney, Christine Pedi, two-time Tony Award-nominee Mary Beth Peil, Jelani Remy, Angie L. Schworer, Carrie St. Louis, Ali Stroker, Katie Thompson, and Sally Ann Triplett and more!

The 25th Anniversary Gala was held last night, October 23 at 8PM at The Edison Ballroom (240 W. 47th Street), honoring two-time Tony and Emmy Award winner Bebe Neuwirth. Check out photos from the big night below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Hilary Edson Polk, D.M.W. Greer



D.M.W. Greer, AnDrew Halliday



Tony Speciale, Denise Dickens



Katie Thompson



Katie Thompson



Ruthie Henshall



Ruthie Henshall



Bebe Neuwirth



Bebe Neuwirth



Chris Calkins, Bebe Neuwirth



Tony Speciale, Bebe Neuwirth



Gerald Holtzman, Stacy Holtzman



Katie Thompson, Jaysin McCollum



Katie Thompson, Jaysin McCollum



Gabriel Bernal



Gabriel Bernal



Matthew Davies



Matthew Davies



Hunter Ryan Herdlicka



Hunter Ryan Herdlicka



Ilda Mason



Ilda Mason



Kevin David Thomas, Deirdre Goodwin, Chad Austin



Kevin David Thomas, Deirdre Goodwin, Chad Austin



Telly Leung



Telly Leung



Jeannette Bayardelle



Jeannette Bayardelle



Jerry Marsini, Tony Speciale



Meghan Legaspi, Lily Kaufmann



Megan Legaspi, Lily Kaufmann



Ali Stroker



Ali Stroker



Sally Ann Triplett



Sally Ann Triplett



Tyler Hanes



Tyler Hanes



Raquel Tillo



Raquel Tillo



Pierre Marais



Pierre Marais



Jesse Corbin, Jelani Remy



Jesse Corbin, Jelani Remy