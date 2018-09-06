Photo Coverage: The Star-Studded Cast of Broadway's THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Meets the Press

Sep. 6, 2018  

Written by Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, and based on the book by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal, The Lifespan of a Fact will begin performances on Thursday, September 20, 2018. Tony nominated director Leigh Silverman directs the world premiere, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale. Meet the team below!

Opening night is Thursday, October 18, 2018. The production will play a limited 16-week engagement at Studio 54 on Broadway.

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT is based on the provocative true story of John D'Agata's essay, "What Happens There," about the Las Vegas suicide of teenager Levi Presley. Jim Fingal, assigned to fact check the piece, ignited a seven-year debate on the blurred lines of what passes for truth in literary nonfiction.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: The Star-Studded Cast of Broadway's THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Meets the Press
'The Lifespan of a Fact'

Photo Coverage: The Star-Studded Cast of Broadway's THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Meets the Press
Cherry Jones

Photo Coverage: The Star-Studded Cast of Broadway's THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Meets the Press
Cherry Jones

Photo Coverage: The Star-Studded Cast of Broadway's THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Meets the Press
Cherry Jones

Photo Coverage: The Star-Studded Cast of Broadway's THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Meets the Press
Bobby Cannavale

Photo Coverage: The Star-Studded Cast of Broadway's THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Meets the Press
Bobby Cannavale

Photo Coverage: The Star-Studded Cast of Broadway's THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Meets the Press
Bobby Cannavale

Photo Coverage: The Star-Studded Cast of Broadway's THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Meets the Press
Daniel Radcliffe

Photo Coverage: The Star-Studded Cast of Broadway's THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Meets the Press
Daniel Radcliffe

Photo Coverage: The Star-Studded Cast of Broadway's THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Meets the Press
Daniel Radcliffe

Photo Coverage: The Star-Studded Cast of Broadway's THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Meets the Press
Daniel Radcliffe

Photo Coverage: The Star-Studded Cast of Broadway's THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Meets the Press
Bobby Cannavale, Cherry Jones and Daniel Radcliffe

Photo Coverage: The Star-Studded Cast of Broadway's THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Meets the Press
Bobby Cannavale, Cherry Jones and Daniel Radcliffe

Photo Coverage: The Star-Studded Cast of Broadway's THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Meets the Press
Leigh Silverman

Photo Coverage: The Star-Studded Cast of Broadway's THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Meets the Press
Leigh Silverman

Photo Coverage: The Star-Studded Cast of Broadway's THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Meets the Press
Leigh Silverman

Photo Coverage: The Star-Studded Cast of Broadway's THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Meets the Press
Bobby Cannavale, Cherry Jones, Daniel Radcliffe and Leigh Silverman

Photo Coverage: The Star-Studded Cast of Broadway's THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Meets the Press
Bobby Cannavale, Cherry Jones, Daniel Radcliffe and Leigh Silverman

buy tickets

Related Articles


From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: The Company of the First National Tour of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Meets the Press!
  • Photo Coverage: The Star-Studded Cast of Broadway's THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Meets the Press
  • FREEZE FRAME: Daniel Radcliffe and the Cast of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Meet the Press!
  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of APOLOGIA Meets the Press!
  • Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of HERSHEY FELDER AS IRVING BERLIN at 59E59
  • Photo Coverage: Leslie Odom, Jr., Cynthia Erivo, and More Visit Nicolette Robinson Backstage After WAITRESS Debut

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       