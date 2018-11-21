Photo Coverage: The Rockettes, Martina McBride, and More Rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!

Nov. 21, 2018  

A spectacle like no other awaits millions as the 92nd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, America's favorite tradition, kicks-off the holiday season. The MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE is the nation's biggest and most anticipated holiday celebration.

Set to march through the streets of New York City today, the nation will celebrate gathered with family and friends and more than 8,000 volunteers. Dressed as clowns, guiding the flight of larger-than-life character balloons, bringing the beat in the nation's best marching bands and entertaining the crowds with their show-stopping performances, these participants will inspire and delight the nation. With the time honored phrase "Let's Have a Parade," the spectacle begins for more than 3.5 million spectators in New York and more than 50 million television viewers nationwide.

Since 1924, the Macy's Parade has enthralled the nation and become synonymous with the start of the holiday season. For the 92nd edition, THE LINEUP will feature 16 giant character balloons; 43 novelty balloons, heritage balloons, balloonicles, balloonheads and trycaloons; 26 floats; 1,200 cheerleaders and dancers; more than 1,000 clowns; and 12 marching bands.

This year, expect performances from the casts of Mean Girls, My Fair Lady, The Prom, SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical and the Radio City Rockettes (broadcast on NBC) and Dear Evan Hansen, Head Over Heels and King Kong (broadcast on CBS).

In the meantime, check out photos of the Broadway casts in rehearsals on 34th Street below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photo Coverage: The Rockettes, Martina McBride, and More Rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Luca Padavan with Spirit of America Dance and Cheer

Photo Coverage: The Rockettes, Martina McBride, and More Rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Luca Padavan

Photo Coverage: The Rockettes, Martina McBride, and More Rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Luca Padavan

Photo Coverage: The Rockettes, Martina McBride, and More Rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Luca Padavan

Photo Coverage: The Rockettes, Martina McBride, and More Rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Luca Padavan

Photo Coverage: The Rockettes, Martina McBride, and More Rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
The Radio City Rockettes

Photo Coverage: The Rockettes, Martina McBride, and More Rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
The Radio City Rockettes

Photo Coverage: The Rockettes, Martina McBride, and More Rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
The Radio City Rockettes

Photo Coverage: The Rockettes, Martina McBride, and More Rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
The Radio City Rockettes

Photo Coverage: The Rockettes, Martina McBride, and More Rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
The Radio City Rockettes

Photo Coverage: The Rockettes, Martina McBride, and More Rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Rita Ora

Photo Coverage: The Rockettes, Martina McBride, and More Rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Rita Ora

Photo Coverage: The Rockettes, Martina McBride, and More Rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Rita Ora

Photo Coverage: The Rockettes, Martina McBride, and More Rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Rita Ora

Photo Coverage: The Rockettes, Martina McBride, and More Rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Martina McBride

Photo Coverage: The Rockettes, Martina McBride, and More Rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Martina McBride with The Young People's Chorus of New York

Photo Coverage: The Rockettes, Martina McBride, and More Rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Martina McBride

Photo Coverage: The Rockettes, Martina McBride, and More Rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Johnny Orlando and Mackenzie Ziegler

Photo Coverage: The Rockettes, Martina McBride, and More Rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Johnny Orlando and Mackenzie Ziegler

Photo Coverage: The Rockettes, Martina McBride, and More Rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Johnny Orlando and Mackenzie Ziegler

Photo Coverage: The Rockettes, Martina McBride, and More Rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Johnny Orlando and Mackenzie Ziegler

Photo Coverage: The Rockettes, Martina McBride, and More Rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Bazzi

Photo Coverage: The Rockettes, Martina McBride, and More Rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Bazzi

Photo Coverage: The Rockettes, Martina McBride, and More Rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Kane Brown

Photo Coverage: The Rockettes, Martina McBride, and More Rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Kane Brown

Photo Coverage: The Rockettes, Martina McBride, and More Rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Kane Brown

Photo Coverage: The Rockettes, Martina McBride, and More Rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Leona Lewis

Photo Coverage: The Rockettes, Martina McBride, and More Rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Leona Lewis

Photo Coverage: The Rockettes, Martina McBride, and More Rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Leona Lewis

Photo Coverage: The Rockettes, Martina McBride, and More Rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Leona Lewis

Photo Coverage: The Rockettes, Martina McBride, and More Rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Leona Lewis

Photo Coverage: The Rockettes, Martina McBride, and More Rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Bad Bunny

Photo Coverage: The Rockettes, Martina McBride, and More Rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Bad Bunny

Photo Coverage: The Rockettes, Martina McBride, and More Rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Ally Brooke

Photo Coverage: The Rockettes, Martina McBride, and More Rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Ally Brooke

Photo Coverage: The Rockettes, Martina McBride, and More Rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Ally Brooke

Photo Coverage: The Rockettes, Martina McBride, and More Rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Jack & Jack-Jack Johnson and Jack Glinsky

Photo Coverage: The Rockettes, Martina McBride, and More Rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Jack & Jack-Jack Johnson and Jack Glinsky

Photo Coverage: The Rockettes, Martina McBride, and More Rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Sugarland-Jennifer Nettles

Photo Coverage: The Rockettes, Martina McBride, and More Rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Sugarland-Kristian Bush

Photo Coverage: The Rockettes, Martina McBride, and More Rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush

Photo Coverage: The Rockettes, Martina McBride, and More Rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush

Photo Coverage: The Rockettes, Martina McBride, and More Rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush

Photo Coverage: The Rockettes, Martina McBride, and More Rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Bare Naked Ladies-Tyler Stewart, Kevin Hearn Jim Creggan and Ed Robertson

Photo Coverage: The Rockettes, Martina McBride, and More Rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Bare Naked Ladies-Tyler Stewart, Kevin Hearn Jim Creggan and Ed Robertson

Photo Coverage: The Rockettes, Martina McBride, and More Rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Pentatonix-Matt Sallee, Kirstin Maldonado, Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi and Kevin Olusola

Photo Coverage: The Rockettes, Martina McBride, and More Rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Matt Sallee, Kevin Olusola and Kirstin Maldonado

Photo Coverage: The Rockettes, Martina McBride, and More Rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Matt Sallee, Kevin Olusola and Kirstin Maldonado

Photo Coverage: The Rockettes, Martina McBride, and More Rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Matt Sallee, Kevin Olusola and Kirstin Maldonado

Photo Coverage: The Rockettes, Martina McBride, and More Rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Matt Sallee, Kevin Olusola and Kirstin Maldonado

Related Articles






From This Author Genevieve Rafter Keddy



  • Photo Coverage: The Rockettes, Martina McBride, and More Rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
  • Photo Coverage: MY FAIR LADY, MEAN GIRLS & More Rehearse for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
  • Photo Coverage: Project Shaw Presents BACK TO METHUSELAH (PART TWO)
  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of ELF THE MUSICAL Celebrates Opening Night
  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of ELF THE MUSICAL Takes Opening Night Bows
  • Photo Coverage: The New York POPS Presents Song and Dance: The Best of Broadway

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE