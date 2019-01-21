Photo Coverage: The Cast of SCHOOL OF ROCK Takes its Closing Night Curtain Call

Last night, January 20, School of Rock played its final Broadway performance.

BroadwayWorld was there for the emotional night. Check out the photos from the final curtain call below!

School of Rock - The Musical opened to audience and critical acclaim on Sunday, December 6, 2015, at the Winter Garden (where Lloyd Webber'sCats reigned supreme for almost two decades). As of January 20, 2019, the show will have played 1,307 performances and 31 previews. The production recouped its entire Broadway investment in May of 2017, and was nominated for four 2016 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score (Andrew Lloyd Webber and Glenn Slater), Best Book (Julian Fellowes), and Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Alex Brightman).

School of Rock features choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter, scenic and costume design by Anna Louizos, lighting design by Natasha Katz, and sound design byMick Potter and music supervision by Ethan Popp.

Based on the hit film, School of Rock - The Musical is a hilarious new musical that follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. While teaching these pint-sized prodigies what it means to truly rock, Dewey falls for the school's beautiful, but uptight headmistress, helping her rediscover the wild child within.

School of Rock - The Musical received four Tony Award Nominations, including Best Musical, Best Score (Andrew Lloyd Webber, Glenn Slater), Best Book(Julian Fellowes), and Best Leading Actor (Alex Brightman).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Former and current cast members of SCHOOL OF ROCK



Former and current cast members of SCHOOL OF ROCK



Layla Capers, Ava Briglia, Hudson Loverro



Jonathan Gould, Lori Eve Marinacci



Mamie Parris



Mamie Parris, Justin Collette



Mamie Parris, Justin Collette



Justin Collette, Mamie Parris



Justin Collette, Mamie Parris



Mamie Parris, Justin Collette



