Photo Coverage: The Broadway Tenors Celebrate CD Release at Feinstein's/54 Below

The Broadway Tenors brought their celebration of the release of their self-titled CD, The Broadway Tenors, to Feinstein's/54 Below last night! The CD is produced by Jay Records, and features special arrangements created especially for the Broadway Tenors as well as well-known hits from the Broadway catalogue. BroadwayWorld was there and brings you photos from the celebration below!

Featuring songs by Irving Berlin, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, Leonard Bernstein/ Comden & Green, Stephen Sondheim, Stephen Schwartz, Lucy Simon, Marsha Norman Claude- Michel Schonberg, Alain Boubil, Herbert Kretzmer, C. Coleman, David Zippel, Jonathan Larson, Frank Wildhorn & Leslie Bricusse, and many more, this is the best Broadway music sung by an incredibly talented group of Broadway's best tenor voices.

The evening featured performances by Brent Barrett, Alan Campbell, Matt Cavenaugh, Lewis Cleale, John Cudia, Jeff Kready, Telly Leung, Norm Lewis, Kyle Dean Massey, Sean McDermott, Ryan Silverman, and Max von Essen.

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

