Photo Coverage: The Actors Fund Honors Rob Marshall, Jerry Mitchell, Baayork Lee, and More

Oct. 31, 2018  

This week the Actors Fund honored 2017 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award winner Baayork Lee; Tony and Drama Desk Award winner Jerry Mitchell; Emmy Award winner John DeLuca; and Tony nominated, Emmy and Academy Award winner Rob Marshall; with a special Actors Fund Medal of Honor presented to actress, dancer and choreographer Carmen De Lavallade, at The Actors Fund's Career Transition For Dancers Masquerade Ball.

The benefit evening was hosted by Emmy & Tony Award-winning actor Bebe Neuwirth. See photos from the event below!

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. Through offices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, The Fund serves everyone in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance with programs including social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and secondary employment and training services. Visit www.actorsfund.org.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

Evan Ruggiero
Evan Ruggiero

Evan Ruggiero
Evan Ruggiero

John DeLuca and Rob Marshall
John DeLuca and Rob Marshall

John DeLuca and Rob Marshall
John DeLuca and Rob Marshall

Rob Marshall
Rob Marshall

Robert Viagas
Robert Viagas

Darius Crenshaw
Darius Crenshaw

Joseph Benincasa (President and CEO of The Actors Fund) and Pauls Kaminsky Davis
Joseph Benincasa (President and CEO of The Actors Fund) and Pauls Kaminsky Davis

Joseph Benincasa
Joseph Benincasa

Baayork Lee
Baayork Lee

Camille A. Brown
Camille A. Brown

Camille A. Brown
Camille A. Brown

Jerry Mitchell and Baayork Lee
Jerry Mitchell and Baayork Lee

Jerry Mitchell and Baayork Lee
Jerry Mitchell and Baayork Lee

Jerry Mitchell
Jerry Mitchell

Ricky Schroeder and Jerry Mitchell
Ricky Schroeder and Jerry Mitchell

Luke Hawkins
Luke Hawkins

Luke Hawkins
Luke Hawkins

Evan Ruggiero and Luke Hawkins
Evan Ruggiero and Luke Hawkins

Jerry Mitchell, Evan Ruggiero and Luke Hawkins
Jerry Mitchell, Evan Ruggiero and Luke Hawkins

Jamie deRoy
Jamie deRoy

Bebe Neuwirth
Bebe Neuwirth

Nicole Fosse and Bebe Neuwirth
Nicole Fosse and Bebe Neuwirth

Kate Shindle
Kate Shindle

Kate Shindle
Kate Shindle

Charles Mirotznik and Carmen De Lavallade
Charles Mirotznik and Carmen De Lavallade

Carmen De Lavallade
Carmen De Lavallade

Troy Britton Johnson
Troy Britton Johnson

Nicole Fosse and Lloyd Culbreath
Nicole Fosse and Lloyd Culbreath

Maria Torres
Maria Torres

Maria Torres
Maria Torres

Darius Crenshaw and Latrissa Harper
Darius Crenshaw and Latrissa Harper

Charlotte d'Amboise
Charlotte d'Amboise

Charlotte d'Amboise
Charlotte d'Amboise

Charlotte d'Amboise
Charlotte d'Amboise

Alexa Debarr, Jessica Lee Holden and Cajai
Alexa Debarr, Jessica Lee Holden and Cajai

Christine Baranski
Christine Baranski

Christine Baranski
Christine Baranski

Christine Baranski
Christine Baranski

Billy Porter
Billy Porter

Billy Porter
Billy Porter

Billy Porter
Billy Porter

Allyson Tucker
Allyson Tucker

Allyson Tucker
Allyson Tucker

Walter Bobbie
Walter Bobbie

Walter Bobbie
Walter Bobbie

The Staff of The Actors Fund
The Staff of The Actors Fund

