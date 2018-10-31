Photo Coverage: The Actors Fund Honors Rob Marshall, Jerry Mitchell, Baayork Lee, and More
This week the Actors Fund honored 2017 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award winner Baayork Lee; Tony and Drama Desk Award winner Jerry Mitchell; Emmy Award winner John DeLuca; and Tony nominated, Emmy and Academy Award winner Rob Marshall; with a special Actors Fund Medal of Honor presented to actress, dancer and choreographer Carmen De Lavallade, at The Actors Fund's Career Transition For Dancers Masquerade Ball.
The benefit evening was hosted by Emmy & Tony Award-winning actor Bebe Neuwirth. See photos from the event below!
The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. Through offices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, The Fund serves everyone in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance with programs including social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and secondary employment and training services. Visit www.actorsfund.org.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
