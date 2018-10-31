Photo Coverage: The Actors Fund Honors Rob Marshall, Jerry Mitchell, Baayork Lee, and More

This week the Actors Fund honored 2017 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award winner Baayork Lee; Tony and Drama Desk Award winner Jerry Mitchell; Emmy Award winner John DeLuca; and Tony nominated, Emmy and Academy Award winner Rob Marshall; with a special Actors Fund Medal of Honor presented to actress, dancer and choreographer Carmen De Lavallade, at The Actors Fund's Career Transition For Dancers Masquerade Ball.

The benefit evening was hosted by Emmy & Tony Award-winning actor Bebe Neuwirth. See photos from the event below!

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. Through offices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, The Fund serves everyone in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance with programs including social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and secondary employment and training services. Visit www.actorsfund.org.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy



Evan Ruggiero



Evan Ruggiero



John DeLuca and Rob Marshall



John DeLuca and Rob Marshall



Rob Marshall



Robert Viagas



Darius Crenshaw



Joseph Benincasa (President and CEO of The Actors Fund) and Pauls Kaminsky Davis



Joseph Benincasa



Baayork Lee



Camille A. Brown



Camille A. Brown



Jerry Mitchell and Baayork Lee



Jerry Mitchell and Baayork Lee



Jerry Mitchell



Ricky Schroeder and Jerry Mitchell



Luke Hawkins



Luke Hawkins



Evan Ruggiero and Luke Hawkins



Jerry Mitchell, Evan Ruggiero and Luke Hawkins



Jamie deRoy



Bebe Neuwirth



Nicole Fosse and Bebe Neuwirth



Kate Shindle



Kate Shindle



Charles Mirotznik and Carmen De Lavallade



Carmen De Lavallade



Troy Britton Johnson



Nicole Fosse and Lloyd Culbreath



Maria Torres



Maria Torres



Darius Crenshaw and Latrissa Harper



Charlotte d'Amboise



Charlotte d'Amboise



Charlotte d'Amboise



Alexa Debarr, Jessica Lee Holden and Cajai



Christine Baranski



Christine Baranski



Christine Baranski



Billy Porter



Billy Porter



Billy Porter



Allyson Tucker



Allyson Tucker



Walter Bobbie



Walter Bobbie



The Staff of The Actors Fund