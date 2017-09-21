Photo Coverage: THE PLAY THE GOES WRONG Unveils a Portrait So Right at Tony's DiNapoli

Earlier this week, the original Broadway and West End cast of the Tony and Olivier Award winning hit comedy The Play That Goes Wrong was honored with a Tony's DiNapoli "Broadway Wall of Fame" portrait at the Times Square eatery after the new company of stars took their curtain call following their first performance at The Lyceum Theatre.

The Play That Goes Wrong joins a "Broadway Hall of Fame" gallery of portraits of stars including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hugh Jackman, Whoopi Goldberg, Harry Connick Jr., Cyndi Lauper, Daniel Radcliffe and David Hyde Pierce and the casts of Broadway musicals including Mamma Mia!, Jersey Boys and Pippin.

The "Broadway Wall of Fame" portrait was presented to the original Broadway and West End cast of The Play That Goes Wrong that features Matthew Cavendish, Bryony Corrigan, Rob Falconer, Dave Hearn, Henry Lewis, Charlie Russell, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields, Greg Tannahill and Nancy Zamit. The cast also includes Jonathan Fielding and Amelia McClain.

Joining the new Broadway cast of The Play That Goes Wrong are Ashley Bryant (Emotional Creature) as Annie, Clifton Duncan (City Center Encores! Assassins) as Robert, Mark Evans (Paper Mill Playhouse's Mary Poppins) as Chris, Alex Mandell (Hand to God) as Max, Harrison Unger (Broadway debut) as Dennis and Akron Watson (The Color Purple) as Trevor. Current Broadway cast members Jonathan Fielding and Amelia McClain will assume the roles of Jonathan and Sandra respectively. The cast will also feature Preston Truman Boyd (Sunset Boulevard), Ned Noyes (You Can't Take It With You), Ashley Reyes (Broadway debut) and Katie Sexton (Broadway debut).

Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon



JorDan Fisher, Lindsay Arnold and the new cast of The Play That Goes Wrong



JorDan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold



Original cast members Greg Tannahill, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Lewis and Henry Shields



Original cast members Jonathan Sayer and Henry Lewis



Original cast members Henry Shields, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Lewis



Kevin McCollum



Kenny Wax



Original cast members of The Play That Goes Wrong