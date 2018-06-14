Photo Coverage: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Celebrates 500 Performances

The Play That Goes Wrong celebrated its 500th performance on Broadway tonight, June 14th. Following tonight's performance, the cast went backstage for a celebration with a cake made by Dina Jawetz of Cakes By Dina.

BroadwayWorld attended the celebration, and you can check out photos below!

The Play That Goes Wrong began performances on Broadway March 9 and officially opened on April 2, 2017 at The Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45 Street). The Broadway production of The Play That Goes Wrong received the 2017 Tony Award for Best Set Design, a Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Best Play and the Theater Fans Award Choice Award for Best Play.

Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

The Broadway cast of The Play That Goes Wrong stars Preston Truman Boyd (Sunset Boulevard) as "Robert," Ashley Bryant (Emotional Creature) as "Annie," Mark Evans(Paper Mill Playhouse's Mary Poppins) as "Chris," Jonathan Fielding (Noises Off) as "Jonathan," Alex Mandell (Hand to God) as Max, Amelia McClain (Noises Off) as "Sandra," Harrison Unger (Broadway debut) as "Dennis" and Akron Watson (The Color Purple) as "Trevor." The company also features Ned Noyes (You Can't Take It with You), Ashley Reyes(Broadway debut), Katie Sexton (Broadway debut), and Quinn Van Antwerp (Jersey Boys).

Awarded 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, 2014 WhatsOnStage Best New Comedy and 2015 UK BroadwayWorld Best New Play Awards, The Play That Goes Wrongis now in its fourth year in the West End, is currently on a 30 week UK tour and playing on six continents. The producers have avoided Antarctica for fear of a frosty reception.

The Play That Goes Wrong is directed by Mark Bell, featuring set design by Tony Award Winner Nigel Hook, lighting design by Ric Mountjoy, sound design by Andy Johnsonand costume design by Roberto Surace.

The Play That Goes Wrong is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum, J.J. Abrams, Kenny Wax, Stage Presence Ltd., Catherine Schreiber, Ken Davenport, Double Gemini Productions / deRoy-Brunish, Damian Arnold / TC Beech, Greenleaf Productions / Bard-Roth, Martian Entertainment / Jack Lane / John Yonover and Lucas McMahon.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



The cast of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG with Dina Jawetz from Cakes By Dina



The cast of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG



Amelia McClain, Jonathan Fielding



500th Performance cake by Cakes by Dina