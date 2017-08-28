Photo Coverage: THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 Performs at Broadway at W
Cast members from the Broadway musical Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 celebrated their Broadway run with an encore performance at Broadway at W New York on Sunday, August 27th at 7:30 pm. Great Comet creator Dave Malloy joined the cast in celebrating their Tony Award nominated production. BroadwayWorld was there and brings you photos from the evening below!
Produced by 42 Seven Productions in partnership with W New York - Times Square, the raw and intimate concert series shined a light on Broadway's brightest talents accompanied by an acoustic guitar and cajon.
The evening featured performances by Nicholas Belton, Kennedy Caughell, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Alex Gibson, Brad Giovanine, Bill Kiessling, Dave Malloy, Mary Page Nance, Shoba Narayan, Pearl Rhein, Cathryn Wake and Lauren Zakrin.
Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
J. Quinton Johnson Hosts tonight's show
Ashley Perez Flanagan
Cathryn Wake and Ashley Perez Flanagan
Nicholas Belton and Ashley Perez Flanagan
Cathryn Wake and Brad Giovanine
Cathryn Wake and Ashley Perez Flanagan
Courtney Bassett and Ashley Perez Flanagan
Brad Giovanine, Cathryn Wake, Kennedy Caughell, Mary Page Nance and Blaine Krauss
Blaine Krauss, Courtney Bassett, Alex Gibson, Pearl Rhein, Shoba Narayan, Kennedy Caughell, Lauren Zakrin and Brad Giovanine
Courtney Bassett and Lauren Zakrin
Nicholas Belton and Alicia Monica
Denee Benton and Billy Joe Kiessling
Tiffany Evariste and Mike Evariste (42 Seven Productions)