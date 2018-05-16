Photo Coverage: Stewart F. Lane Inducted into the Manhattan Jewish Hall of Fame

On Monday, May 14th, six time Tony Award winning producer, Stewart F. Lane was inducted in to the Manhattan Jewish Hall of Fame. The Manhattan Jewish Historical Initiative (MJHI) honors the important and varied contributions of distinguished individuals who have lived and thrived in Manhattan. Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer hosted the event, which was held in the historic venue, the Library of The General Society of Mechanics and Tradesmen of the City of New York.



Stewart F. Lane is the founder of BroadwayHD (broadwayhd.com), a theater streaming service making Broadway shows available on-line. Lane and BroadwayHD are in the Guinness book of World Records for the first ever live stream of a Broadway show. Mr. Lane is a six-time Tony award winning producer and co-owner and operator of the legendary Palace Theatre on Broadway.



Mr. Lane has written the critically acclaimed "Black Broadway: African Americans on the Great White Way" (Square One Publishers), 'Jews on Broadway' (McFarland Publishers), and 'Let's Put on a Show", (Working Arts Library) .

Mr. Lane is a graduate of the Boston University College of Fine Arts where he has created a Musical Theater Program and also serves on the Board of Overseers. He is a member of the Broadway League and served on the Board of Governors for 11 years. He also serves on the Board of Trustees for the Actors Fund of America and the Board of Advisors for the American Theatre Wing.



New York's Jewish community is one of history's greatest centers of Jewish intellectual and cultural achievement, contributing enormously to America and the world at large. Founded in 2012, MJHI is a community-based project dedicated to exploring, compiling and recording the extraordinary history of Manhattan's Jewish community, and, through technology, conferences, lectures and exhibits, enabling all to learn, experience and enjoy.



For more information, visit manhattanjewish.org

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



