Photo Coverage: Rob Ashford Receives Portrait at Sardi's

Oct. 11, 2018  

Rob Ashford has received a portrait on Sardi's wall of fame! BroadwayWorld was there for the unveiling and you can check out the photos below!

Ashford's Broadway credits as director/choreographer include Evita (Tony nomination), How to Succeed (Tony nominations Direction/Choreography), Promises, Promises (Tony nomination Choreography); as Choreographer: Thoroughly Modern Millie (Tony Award Best Choreography), Wedding Singer (Tony nom.), Cry Baby (Tony nom.), Curtains (Tony nom.) and Frozen. London credits as director include Anna Christie (Donmar), A Streetcar Named Desire (Donmar - Olivier nomination, Best Revival), Shrek The Musical; as Director/Choreographer: Parade (Donmar - Olivier nominations, Direction/Choreography); as Choreographer: Evita (Olivier nom.), Guys and Dolls (Olivier nom.), Thoroughly Modern Millie (Olivier nom.), Forum at The National Theatre. Other: 81st Annual Academy Awards (Emmy Award Choreography).


Rob is a member of The Executive Board of SDC and a Trustee of The Joyce Theatre.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: Rob Ashford Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Rob Ashford

Photo Coverage: Rob Ashford Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Rob Ashford and Robert Lopez with Rob Ashford

Photo Coverage: Rob Ashford Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez with Rob Ashford

Photo Coverage: Rob Ashford Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Rob Ashford and Kathleen Marshall during the Rob Ashford

Photo Coverage: Rob Ashford Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Harriet Harris and Rob Ashford during the Rob Ashford

Photo Coverage: Rob Ashford Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Rob Ashford, Jessica Molaskey and John Pizzarelli

Photo Coverage: Rob Ashford Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Rob Ashford, Jessica Molaskey and John Pizzarelli

Photo Coverage: Rob Ashford Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Rob Ashford and Chita Rivera

Photo Coverage: Rob Ashford Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Rob Ashford, Lia Vollack and Derek McLane

Photo Coverage: Rob Ashford Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Amy Fine and Rob Ashford

Photo Coverage: Rob Ashford Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Patti Murin, Rob Ashford and Caissie Levy

Photo Coverage: Rob Ashford Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Jelani Alladin, Patti Murin, Rob Ashford, Caissie Levy, Greg Hildreth and John Riddle

Photo Coverage: Rob Ashford Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Jelani Alladin, Caissie Levy, Rob Ashford, Patti Murin, Greg Hildreth, John Riddle and Stephen Oremus

Photo Coverage: Rob Ashford Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Christine Ebersole, Rob Ashford and Chita Rivera

Photo Coverage: Rob Ashford Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Christine Ebersole, Rob Ashford and Chita Rivera

Photo Coverage: Rob Ashford Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Patti Murin and Rob Ashford

Photo Coverage: Rob Ashford Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Christine Ebersole and Rob Ashford

Photo Coverage: Rob Ashford Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Thomas Schumacher and Rob Ashford

Photo Coverage: Rob Ashford Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Thomas Schumacher and Rob Ashford

Photo Coverage: Rob Ashford Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Rob Ashford

Photo Coverage: Rob Ashford Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Rob Ashford

Photo Coverage: Rob Ashford Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Rob Ashford

Photo Coverage: Rob Ashford Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Rob Ashford

Photo Coverage: Rob Ashford Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Rob Ashford and Max Klimavicius

Photo Coverage: Rob Ashford Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Rob Ashford

Photo Coverage: Rob Ashford Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Rob Ashford

Photo Coverage: Rob Ashford Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Rob Ashford

Photo Coverage: Rob Ashford Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Rob Ashford and Max Klimavicius

Photo Coverage: Rob Ashford Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Rob Ashford

Photo Coverage: Rob Ashford Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Rob Ashford with his parents

Photo Coverage: Rob Ashford Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Rob Ashford with his family

Photo Coverage: Rob Ashford Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Rob Ashford

Photo Coverage: Rob Ashford Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Chita Rivera

Photo Coverage: Rob Ashford Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Rob Ashford and Chita Rivera

Photo Coverage: Rob Ashford Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Rob Ashford and Chita Rivera

Photo Coverage: Rob Ashford Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Rob Ashford and Chita Rivera

Photo Coverage: Rob Ashford Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Rob Ashford with his husband and Chita Rivera

Photo Coverage: Rob Ashford Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Rob Ashford with his husband and Chita Rivera

Photo Coverage: Rob Ashford Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Rob Ashford with the cast and crew og â€œFrozenâ€?

Photo Coverage: Rob Ashford Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Rob Ashford with the cast and crew og â€œFrozenâ€?

Related Articles

Include






From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Rob Ashford Receives Portrait at Sardi's
  • Photo Coverage: Cuba Gooding Jr. Takes His Bows in CHICAGO
  • Photo Coverage: The Stars Come Out For Invited Dress Rehearsal Of Harvey Fierstein's TORCH SONG
  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Performs a Preview Concert
  • Photo Coverage: Meet the Cast of THE FERRYMAN on Broadway
  • FREEZE FRAME: Meet the Cast of THE FERRYMAN on Broadway!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE