Photo Coverage: Rob Ashford Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Rob Ashford has received a portrait on Sardi's wall of fame! BroadwayWorld was there for the unveiling and you can check out the photos below!
Ashford's Broadway credits as director/choreographer include Evita (Tony nomination), How to Succeed (Tony nominations Direction/Choreography), Promises, Promises (Tony nomination Choreography); as Choreographer: Thoroughly Modern Millie (Tony Award Best Choreography), Wedding Singer (Tony nom.), Cry Baby (Tony nom.), Curtains (Tony nom.) and Frozen. London credits as director include Anna Christie (Donmar), A Streetcar Named Desire (Donmar - Olivier nomination, Best Revival), Shrek The Musical; as Director/Choreographer: Parade (Donmar - Olivier nominations, Direction/Choreography); as Choreographer: Evita (Olivier nom.), Guys and Dolls (Olivier nom.), Thoroughly Modern Millie (Olivier nom.), Forum at The National Theatre. Other: 81st Annual Academy Awards (Emmy Award Choreography).
Rob is a member of The Executive Board of SDC and a Trustee of The Joyce Theatre.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
