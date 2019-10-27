Photo Coverage: Remembering Rip Taylor

On October 6, BroadwayWorld was sad to report that Rip Taylor died. Today, we're remembering him by taking a look back into our photo archives.

Rip played on Broadway and toured the country as the lead role in productions such as SUGAR BABIES, ANYTHING GOES, OLIVER (as Fagan), PETER PAN (as Captain Hook), and A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM.

A guest star with over 2,000 television appearances under his belt, Rip brought his wild energy to The Gong Show, Password, The Merv Griffin Show, The Mike Douglas Show, The Tonight Show, Late Night with David Letterman and to the coveted center square on Hollywood Squares.

Check out the flashback photos below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Charles Elmer "Rip" Taylor at the 1995 NATPE Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada in January of 1995.



Rip Taylor leaving the NBC building on September 1, 1982 in New York City.



Rip Taylor during the APLA Benefit at the Boaventure Hotel on September 19, 1985 in Los Angeles, California.



Rip Taylor and friend during the APLA Benefit at the Boaventure Hotel on September 19, 1985 in Los Angeles, California.



Rip Taylor and friend during the APLA Benefit at the Boaventure Hotel on September 19, 1985 in Los Angeles, California.



Rip Taylor during the APLA Benefit at the Boaventure Hotel on September 19, 1985 in Los Angeles, California.



Rip Taylor photographed at the N.A.T.P.E. convention in Las Vegas, Nevada om January 15, 1995.



Rip Taylor photographed at the N.A.T.P.E. convention in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 15, 1995.



