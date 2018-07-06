Photo Flash: Remembering Liliane Montevecchi

BroadwayWorld reported on June 29th that Tony winner Liliane Montevecchi passed away at 85 years old.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 9th at Gotham Hall (1356 Broadway, between W. 36th & 37th Streets). Visitation will be from 11:30 AM-1PM followed by champagne and a reception from 1-2PM.

Take a look back on some of our favorite memories of Montevecchi, in the photos below.

Montevecchi began her international career as a prima ballerina in Roland Petit's dance company. She appeared in The Glass Slipper with Michael Wilding and Daddy Long Legs (with Fred Astaire), in both of which she was acting with leading lady Leslie Caron. In the mid-1950s she was signed to a contract by MGM, which cast her in various roles in such films as Moonfleet with Stewart Granger and Meet Me in Las Vegas with Cyd Charisse and John Brascia. She then played in the Jerry Lewis vehicle The Sad Sack, King Creolewith Elvis Presley, and The Young Lions with Montgomery Clift, Dean Martin and Marlon Brando. She knew Gene Kelly, Elizabeth Taylor and Clark Gable, and she took classes at The Actors Studio in New York, alongside Marilyn Monroe.

Montevecchi replaced Colette Brosset in the 1958 Broadway revue La Plume de Ma Tante. After some television work in series such as Playhouse 90 and Adventures in Paradise at the end of the decade, Montevecchi opted to leave Hollywood for a star spot in the Folies Bergère in Las Vegas, toured with the company for nine years before the Folies Bergère in Paris from 1972 to 1978. In 1982 she drew the attention of critics and audiences for her performance in Nine, with Raúl Juliá, for which she won both the Tony and Drama Desk Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. Seven years later she starred in Grand Hotel, earning a Tony nomination for Best Actress in a Musical.

On TV she guest-starred in more than 20 shows. Liliane Montevecchi also appeared in the films Wall Street and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days with Matthew McConaughey. She has appeared in concert at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center and toured internationally with her semi-autobiographical shows On the Boulevard and Back on the Boulevard. Her solo album On the Boulevard is available from Jay Records. She is featured in the recording of the 1985 concert version of Follies staged at Avery Fisher Hall, and she also has starred in musicals such as Irma La Douce, Gigi and Hello Dolly!.

In 1999, she replaced Eartha Kitt as The Wicked Witch of The West in Radio City Entertainment's touring production of The Wizard of Oz co-starring Mickey Rooney as The Wizard and Jessica Grové as Dorothy. Liliane Montevecchi appeared as The Witch during the show's limited run at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

In December 2010, Kaye Ballard, Liliane Montevecchi and Donna McKechnie starred in a Santa Fe production of From Broadway with Love, directed by Richard Jay-Alexanderand staged at the Lensic Theater. In early 2012, she joined with Kaye Ballard and Lee Roy Reams for the musical review Doin' It For Love, music directed by David Geist. The show played Austin, Texas and Los Angeles.

In March 2015, she won critical praise for recreating her Tony nominated role of Grushinskaya in Grand Hotel: The 25th Anniversary Reunion Concert at 54 Below, in New York City.



Liliane Montevecchi previews '54 sings 'Grand Hotel:The 25th Anniversary Concert' during the 54 Below Press preview at 54 Below on May 20, 2015 in New York City.



Liliane Montevecchi previews '54 sings 'Grand Hotel:The 25th Anniversary Concert' during the 54 Below Press preview at 54 Below on May 20, 2015 in New York City.



Liliane Montevecchi previews '54 sings 'Grand Hotel:The 25th Anniversary Concert' during the 54 Below Press preview at 54 Below on May 20, 2015 in New York City.



Liliane Montevecchi previews '54 sings 'Grand Hotel:The 25th Anniversary Concert' during the 54 Below Press preview at 54 Below on May 20, 2015 in New York City.



Liliane Montevecchi previews '54 sings 'Grand Hotel:The 25th Anniversary Concert' during the 54 Below Press preview at 54 Below on May 20, 2015 in New York City.



Liliane Montevecchi previews '54 sings 'Grand Hotel:The 25th Anniversary Concert' during the 54 Below Press preview at 54 Below on May 20, 2015 in New York City.



Liliane Montevecchi previews '54 sings 'Grand Hotel:The 25th Anniversary Concert' during the 54 Below Press preview at 54 Below on May 20, 2015 in New York City.



Liliane Montevecchi previews '54 sings 'Grand Hotel:The 25th Anniversary Concert' during the 54 Below Press preview at 54 Below on May 20, 2015 in New York City.



Liliane Montevecchi previews '54 sings 'Grand Hotel:The 25th Anniversary Concert' during the 54 Below Press preview at 54 Below on May 20, 2015 in New York City.



Liliane Montevecchi previews '54 sings 'Grand Hotel:The 25th Anniversary Concert' during the 54 Below Press preview at 54 Below on May 20, 2015 in New York City.



Liliane Montevecchi previews '54 sings 'Grand Hotel:The 25th Anniversary Concert' during the 54 Below Press preview at 54 Below on May 20, 2015 in New York City.



Liliane Montevecchi previews '54 sings 'Grand Hotel:The 25th Anniversary Concert' during the 54 Below Press preview at 54 Below on May 20, 2015 in New York City.



Liliane Montevecchi previews '54 sings 'Grand Hotel:The 25th Anniversary Concert' during the 54 Below Press preview at 54 Below on May 20, 2015 in New York City.



Laura Osnes, Liliane Montevecchi, Melba Moore, Linda Lavin and Lauren Worsham during the 54 Below Press preview at 54 Below on May 20, 2015 in New York City.



Laura Osnes, Liliane Montevecchi, Melba Moore, Linda Lavin and Lauren Worsham during the 54 Below Press preview at 54 Below on May 20, 2015 in New York City.



Liliane Montevecci attends at party on May 18, 1984 in New York City.



Liliane Montevecci attends the 37th Annual Tony Awards on June 5, 1983 at the Uris Theater in New York City.



Liliane Montevecci attends the 37th Annual Tony Awards on June 5, 1983 at the Uris Theater in New York City.



Liliane Montevecci attends the 37th Annual Tony Awards on June 5, 1983 at the Uris Theater in New York City.



Liliane Montevecci in performance at Studio 54 on June 1, 1983 in New York City.



Liliane Montevecci in performance at Studio 54 on June 1, 1983 in New York City.



Liliane Montevecci in performance at Studio 54 on June 1, 1983 in New York City.



Liliane Montevecci in performance at Studio 54 on June 1, 1983 in New York City.



Liliane Montevecci attends a Broadway Show on May 1, 1984 in New York City.



Liliane Montevecci attends the Opening Night of 'Forum' at the St. James Theatre Theatre on April 18, 1996 in New York City.



Liliane Montevecci attends the Opening Night of 'Forum' at the St. James Theatre Theatre on April 18, 1996 in New York City.



Liliane Montevecci dancing with Lee Roy Reams at a Broadway Benefit on Jan 30, 1983 in New York City.



Liliane Montevecci dancing with Lee Roy Reams at a Broadway Benefit on Jan 30, 1983 in New York City.



Liliane Montevecci dancing with Lee Roy Reams at a Broadway Benefit on Jan 30, 1983 in New York City.



Liliane Montevecci dancing with Lee Roy Reams at a Broadway Benefit on Jan 30, 1983 in New York City.



Liliane Montevecci dancing with Lee Roy Reams at a Broadway Benefit on Jan 30, 1983 in New York City.



Liliane Montevecchi arriving for the 2008 Fred & Adele Astaire Awards at the Manhattan Center in New York City. June 2, 2008



Liliane Montevecchi arriving for the 2008 Fred & Adele Astaire Awards at the Manhattan Center in New York City. June 2, 2008



Liliane Montevecchi arriving for the 2008 Fred & Adele Astaire Awards at the Manhattan Center in New York City. June 2, 2008



Liliane Montevecci attends the Opening Night of 'Triumph of Love' at the Royale Theatre on October 23, 1997 in New York City.



Liliane Montevecci attends the Opening Night of 'Triumph of Love' at the Royale Theatre on October 23, 1997 in New York City.



Liliane Montevecchi attends the 'Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me' screening at The Paley Center For Media on February 19, 2014 in New York City.



Liliane Montevecchi attends the 'Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me' screening at The Paley Center For Media on February 19, 2014 in New York City.



Jack O'Brien and Liliane Montevecchi attends the 'Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me' screening at The Paley Center For Media on February 19, 2014 in New York City.



Liliane Montevecchi attending 'Love n' Courage' - Theater for the New City Benefit at The National Arts Club on February 24, 2014 in New York City.



Liliane Montevecchi attending 'Love n' Courage' - Theater for the New City Benefit at The National Arts Club on February 24, 2014 in New York City.



Liliane Montevecchi attending 'Love n' Courage' - Theater for the New City Benefit at The National Arts Club on February 24, 2014 in New York City.



Liliane Montevecchi attending 'Love n' Courage' - Theater for the New City Benefit at The National Arts Club on February 24, 2014 in New York City.



Liliane Montevecchi with Amanda Tay from Human Kinetics Movement Arts attending 'Love n' Courage' - Theater for the New City Benefit at The National Arts Club on February 24, 2014 in New York City.



Liliane Montevecchi with Amanda Tay from Human Kinetics Movement Arts attending 'Love n' Courage' - Theater for the New City Benefit at The National Arts Club on February 24, 2014 in New York City.



Liliane Montevecchi with Amanda Tay from Human Kinetics Movement Arts attending 'Love n' Courage' - Theater for the New City Benefit at The National Arts Club on February 24, 2014 in New York City.



Liliane Montevecchi performing at 'Love n' Courage' - Theater for the New City Benefit at The National Arts Club on February 24, 2014 in New York City.



Liliane Montevecchi performing at 'Love n' Courage' - Theater for the New City Benefit at The National Arts Club on February 24, 2014 in New York City.



Liliane Montevecchi performing at 'Love n' Courage' - Theater for the New City Benefit at The National Arts Club on February 24, 2014 in New York City.



Liliane Montevecchi performing at 'Love n' Courage' - Theater for the New City Benefit at The National Arts Club on February 24, 2014 in New York City.



Crystal Field, Liliane Montevecchi and Rosie Mendez attending 'Love n' Courage' - Theater for the New City Benefit at The National Arts Club on February 24, 2014 in New York City.



Liliane Montevecchi and Claudio Saponi attending 'Love n' Courage' - Theater for the New City Benefit at The National Arts Club on February 24, 2014 in New York City.



Mario Fratti and Liliane Montevecchi attending 'Love n' Courage' - Theater for the New City Benefit at The National Arts Club on February 24, 2014 in New York City.



Tammy Grimes and Liliane Montevecchi attending 'Love n' Courage' - Theater for the New City Benefit at The National Arts Club on February 24, 2014 in New York City.



Tammy Grimes and Liliane Montevecchi attending 'Love n' Courage' - Theater for the New City Benefit at The National Arts Club on February 24, 2014 in New York City.



Liliane Montevecchi attending 'Love n' Courage' - Theater for the New City Benefit at The National Arts Club on February 24, 2014 in New York City.