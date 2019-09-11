Photo Coverage: Remembering Carol Lynley

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of Carol Lynley.

Lynley is best known for her role in the film, The Poseidon Adventure.

On Broadway, she is known for appearing in The Potting Shed (1957), Blue Denim (1958), and Absurd Person Singular (1974).

Today, BroadwayWorld remembers Lynley with a look back in our photo archives. Check out the photos below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Carol Lynley on September 1, 1986 in New York City.



Carol Lynley attends a performance of âa???"The Little Foxesâa?? at the Martin Beck Theatre on July 1, 1981 in New York City.



Carol Lynley on September 1, 1985 in New York City.



Carol Lynley and Jack Haley Jr. on September 1, 1985 in New York City.



Carol Lynley on April 11, 1981 in New York City.



