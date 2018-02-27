Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Atlantic Theater Company's Composers' Choice Gala

Feb. 27, 2018  

Just last night, Atlantic Theater Company presented their Annual Gala at The Plaza (768 Fifth Avenue). Composers' Choice paid tribute to celebrated composers of the stage with a fabulous evening of unexpected songs, honoring Orin Wolf, John Styles, and John Hart for their contribution to American musical theater.

This year, Atlantic asked some of your favorite composers to choose a song they love and their favorite musician to perform it, to be revealed at the event. Participants included Kirsten Childs, Stephen Sondheim, Jeanine Tesori, and David Yazbek, plus Norbert Leo Butz, Michael Cerveris, Katrina Lenk, and Joan Osborne, with appearances by Blair Brown, Danny Burstein, Rajiv Joseph, Eloise Mumford, Laura Osnes, Mary Beth Peil, John Patrick Shanley, and more.

The annual Gala is Atlantic's most important fundraising event of the year. Gala contributions make up more than 25% of the total donations to Atlantic in an entire season and will benefit Atlantic's annual productions, new play and musical development activities and arts education initiatives for more than 3,500 public school students across New York City. These educational programs give children from underserved backgrounds the increasingly rare opportunity to express themselves creatively and promote in-school engagement.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Michael Cerveris

Michael Cerveris

Katrina Lenk

Katrina Lenk

Laura Osnes, Nathan Johnson

Laura Osnes, Nathan Johnson

David Yazbek, Itamar Moses

David Yazbek, Itamar Moses

The cast of THE BAND'S VISIT

Jeffory Lawson, Mary McCann, Neil Pepe

Jeffory Lawson, Mary McCann, Neil Pepe

Michael Peil, Mary Beth Peil, Kirsten Childs

Michael Peil, Mary Beth Peil, Kirsten Childs

Rachel Prather

Rachel Prather

Sharone Sayegh

Sharone Sayegh

George Abud

George Abud

Neil Pepe, Chris Bauer, Mary McCann, Betsy Pitts, Jeffory Lawson

Andrew Polk

Andrew Polk

Pomme Koch

Pomme Koch

Jonathan Raviv

Jonathan Raviv

Alexandra Eckhart, Garo Yellin

Alexandra Eckhart, Garo Yellin

Rajiv Joseph

Rajiv Joseph

Kirsten Childs, Rajiv Joseph

Kirsten Childs, Rajiv Joseph

Michael Cerveris, Blair Brown

Michael Cerveris, Blair Brown

Adam Kantor

Adam Kantor

Stewart Lane, Bonnie Comley

Stewart Lane, Bonnie Comley

Alex Timbers

Alex Timbers

Alok Tewari, Garo Yellin

Alok Tewari, Garo Yellin

Megan Boone

Megan Boone

Judy Kuhn

Judy Kuhn

Chris Bauer, Kate Walsh

Chris Bauer, Kate Walsh

Michael Mayer

Michael Mayer

Alysa Wishingrad, David Cromer

Alysa Wishingrad, David Cromer

Ari'el Stachel

Ari'el Stachel

Alysa Wishingrad, Jonathan Raviv

Alysa Wishingrad, Jonathan Raviv

Kathryn Erbe and guest

Kathryn Erbe and guest

Rachel Prather, Katrina Lenk, Sharone Sayegh

Rachel Prather, Katrina Lenk, Sharone Sayegh


