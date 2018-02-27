Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Atlantic Theater Company's Composers' Choice Gala

Just last night, Atlantic Theater Company presented their Annual Gala at The Plaza (768 Fifth Avenue). Composers' Choice paid tribute to celebrated composers of the stage with a fabulous evening of unexpected songs, honoring Orin Wolf, John Styles, and John Hart for their contribution to American musical theater.

This year, Atlantic asked some of your favorite composers to choose a song they love and their favorite musician to perform it, to be revealed at the event. Participants included Kirsten Childs, Stephen Sondheim, Jeanine Tesori, and David Yazbek, plus Norbert Leo Butz, Michael Cerveris, Katrina Lenk, and Joan Osborne, with appearances by Blair Brown, Danny Burstein, Rajiv Joseph, Eloise Mumford, Laura Osnes, Mary Beth Peil, John Patrick Shanley, and more.

The annual Gala is Atlantic's most important fundraising event of the year. Gala contributions make up more than 25% of the total donations to Atlantic in an entire season and will benefit Atlantic's annual productions, new play and musical development activities and arts education initiatives for more than 3,500 public school students across New York City. These educational programs give children from underserved backgrounds the increasingly rare opportunity to express themselves creatively and promote in-school engagement.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Michael Cerveris



Katrina Lenk



Laura Osnes, Nathan Johnson



David Yazbek, Itamar Moses



The cast of THE BAND'S VISIT



Jeffory Lawson, Mary McCann, Neil Pepe



Michael Peil, Mary Beth Peil, Kirsten Childs



Rachel Prather



Sharone Sayegh



George Abud



Neil Pepe, Chris Bauer, Mary McCann, Betsy Pitts, Jeffory Lawson



Andrew Polk



Pomme Koch



Jonathan Raviv



Alexandra Eckhart, Garo Yellin



Rajiv Joseph



Kirsten Childs, Rajiv Joseph



Michael Cerveris, Blair Brown



Adam Kantor



Stewart Lane, Bonnie Comley



Alex Timbers



Alok Tewari, Garo Yellin



Megan Boone



Judy Kuhn



Chris Bauer, Kate Walsh



Michael Mayer



Alysa Wishingrad, David Cromer



Ari'el Stachel



Alysa Wishingrad, Jonathan Raviv



Kathryn Erbe and guest



Rachel Prather, Katrina Lenk, Sharone Sayegh



