Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Atlantic Theater Company's Composers' Choice Gala
Just last night, Atlantic Theater Company presented their Annual Gala at The Plaza (768 Fifth Avenue). Composers' Choice paid tribute to celebrated composers of the stage with a fabulous evening of unexpected songs, honoring Orin Wolf, John Styles, and John Hart for their contribution to American musical theater.
This year, Atlantic asked some of your favorite composers to choose a song they love and their favorite musician to perform it, to be revealed at the event. Participants included Kirsten Childs, Stephen Sondheim, Jeanine Tesori, and David Yazbek, plus Norbert Leo Butz, Michael Cerveris, Katrina Lenk, and Joan Osborne, with appearances by Blair Brown, Danny Burstein, Rajiv Joseph, Eloise Mumford, Laura Osnes, Mary Beth Peil, John Patrick Shanley, and more.
The annual Gala is Atlantic's most important fundraising event of the year. Gala contributions make up more than 25% of the total donations to Atlantic in an entire season and will benefit Atlantic's annual productions, new play and musical development activities and arts education initiatives for more than 3,500 public school students across New York City. These educational programs give children from underserved backgrounds the increasingly rare opportunity to express themselves creatively and promote in-school engagement.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
The cast of THE BAND'S VISIT
Jeffory Lawson, Mary McCann, Neil Pepe
Michael Peil, Mary Beth Peil, Kirsten Childs
Neil Pepe, Chris Bauer, Mary McCann, Betsy Pitts, Jeffory Lawson
Alexandra Eckhart, Garo Yellin
Alysa Wishingrad, David Cromer
Alysa Wishingrad, Jonathan Raviv
Kathryn Erbe and guest
Rachel Prather, Katrina Lenk, Sharone Sayegh