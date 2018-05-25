Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
The Outer Critics Circle announced the winners for its annual awards on Monday, May 7th and the annual Gala Awards Dinner and presentation of awards to the winners was held yesterday, Thursday, May 24th at the legendary Sardi's Restaurant.
BroadwayWorld attended the big event and we're taking you on the red carpet with all of the stars. Check out the photos below!
Celebrating its 68th season of bestowing awards of excellence in the field of theatre, the Outer Critics Circle is an association with members affiliated with more than ninety newspapers, magazines, radio and television stations, internet, and theatre publications in America and abroad.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Jonathan Tunick
Jonathan Tunick
Ethan Slater and Danny Skinner
Ethan Slater and Danny Skinner
Glenda Jackson and Lionel Larner
Glenda Jackson and Lionel Larner