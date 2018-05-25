Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony

The Outer Critics Circle announced the winners for its annual awards on Monday, May 7th and the annual Gala Awards Dinner and presentation of awards to the winners was held yesterday, Thursday, May 24th at the legendary Sardi's Restaurant.

BroadwayWorld attended the big event and we're taking you on the red carpet with all of the stars. Check out the photos below!

Celebrating its 68th season of bestowing awards of excellence in the field of theatre, the Outer Critics Circle is an association with members affiliated with more than ninety newspapers, magazines, radio and television stations, internet, and theatre publications in America and abroad.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Jenn Colella



Jonathan Tunick



Jonathan Coulton



Norbert Leo Butz



David Friedman



Peter Kellogg



Kyle Jarrow



Christine Ebersole



Jocelyn Bioh



Bill Castellino



Julia Schafler and Jim Dale



Jim Dale



Ethan Slater



Danny Skinner



Ethan Slater and Danny Skinner



Danny Skinner



Ethan Slater



Christine Jones



Glenda Jackson and Lionel Larner



Glenda Jackson



Andre Bishop



Bartlett Sher



Colin Callender



Laurie Metcalf



Tony Kushner



