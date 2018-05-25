2018 AWARDS SEASON
Click Here for More Articles on 2018 AWARDS SEASON

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony

May. 25, 2018  

The Outer Critics Circle announced the winners for its annual awards on Monday, May 7th and the annual Gala Awards Dinner and presentation of awards to the winners was held yesterday, Thursday, May 24th at the legendary Sardi's Restaurant.

BroadwayWorld attended the big event and we're taking you on the red carpet with all of the stars. Check out the photos below!

Celebrating its 68th season of bestowing awards of excellence in the field of theatre, the Outer Critics Circle is an association with members affiliated with more than ninety newspapers, magazines, radio and television stations, internet, and theatre publications in America and abroad.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Jenn Colella

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Jenn Colella

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Jonathan Tunick

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Jonathan Tunick

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Jonathan Coulton

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Jonathan Coulton

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Norbert Leo Butz

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Norbert Leo Butz

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
David Friedman

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Peter Kellogg

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Peter Kellogg

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Kyle Jarrow

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Kyle Jarrow

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Jenn Colella

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Jenn Colella

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Jenn Colella

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Christine Ebersole

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Christine Ebersole

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Christine Ebersole

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Jocelyn Bioh

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Jocelyn Bioh

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Jocelyn Bioh

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Jocelyn Bioh

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Bill Castellino

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Julia Schafler and Jim Dale

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Jim Dale

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Ethan Slater

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Ethan Slater

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Danny Skinner

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Ethan Slater and Danny Skinner

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Ethan Slater and Danny Skinner

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Danny Skinner

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Ethan Slater

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Danny Skinner

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Danny Skinner

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Christine Jones

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Christine Jones

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Glenda Jackson and Lionel Larner

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Glenda Jackson

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Glenda Jackson

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Glenda Jackson

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Glenda Jackson and Lionel Larner

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Andre Bishop

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Andre Bishop

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Bartlett Sher

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Bartlett Sher

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Colin Callender

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Colin Callender

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Laurie Metcalf

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Laurie Metcalf

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Laurie Metcalf

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Tony Kushner

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Tony Kushner

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Tony Kushner

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Tina Landau and Joan Allen

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Tina Landau and Joan Allen

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Joan Allen

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Tina Landau

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Joan Allen

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Tina Landau

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Tim Levy

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Tim Levy

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Billy Crudup

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Billy Crudup

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Billy Crudup

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Lindsay Mendez

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Lindsay Mendez

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Lindsay Mendez

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Lindsay Mendez

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Joshua Harmon

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Joshua Harmon

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Andrew Garfield

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Andrew Garfield

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Andrew Garfield

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Andrew Garfield

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Andrew Garfield

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Jordan Roth

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Jordan Roth

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Jordan Roth

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Lauren Ambrose

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Lauren Ambrose

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Lauren Ambrose

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Lauren Ambrose

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Nathan Lane

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Nathan Lane

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Martha Plimpton

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Martha Plimpton

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Martha Plimpton

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Tina Fey

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Tina Fey

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Tyler Peck

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Tyler Peck

Related Articles


9 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: HAILEY KILGORE or TAYLOR LOUDERMAN for Best Leading Actress in a Musical...


From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
  • Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
  • Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE BEAST IN THE JUNGLE
  • Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Night Cast Celebration for THE BEAST IN THE JUNGLE
  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE BEAST IN THE JUNGLE Takes its Opening Night Bows
  • Photo Coverage: Inside the #EduHAM Matinee Q&A Panel Discussion with Sasha Hollinger, Joanna Jones, and More

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       