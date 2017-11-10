THE BAND'S VISIT
Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for THE BAND'S VISIT!

Nov. 10, 2017  

The critically acclaimed new Broadway musical THE BAND'S VISIT opened officially just last night, November 9, 2017, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street). BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!

After a mix-up at the border, an Egyptian Police Band is sent to a remote village in the middle of the Israeli desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways. THE BAND'S VISIT celebrates the deeply human ways music, longing and laughter can connect us all.

THE BAND'S VISIT features music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner David Yazbek, a book by NY Drama Critics Circle, Lortel and Outer Critics Circle awards winner Itamar Moses, based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin, and is directed by Drama Desk, Lortel, Joe A. Callaway and Obie Award winner David Cromer.

The Broadway company of THE BAND'S VISIT includes Katrina Lenk, Tony Shalhoub, John Cariani, Ari'el Stachel, George Abud, Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Andrew Polk, Bill Army, Rachel Prather, Jonathan Raviv, Sharone Sayegh, Kristen Sieh, Alok Tewari, Pomme Koch, Ahmad Maksoud, Madison Micucci and James Rana. Musicians include Andrea Grody, Alexandra Eckhardt, Ossama Farouk, Philip Mayer, Sam Sadigursky, Jeff Theiss, Harvey Valdes and David Garo Yellin.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Penny Fuller, Jamie deRoy, Anita Gillette, Richard Maltby
Penny Fuller, Jamie deRoy, Anita Gillette, Richard Maltby

Seth Sikes and guest
Orin Wolf, Eran Kolirin

Stephanie Styles
Seth Sikes and guest

Stephanie Styles
Stephanie Styles

Jamshied Sharifi and guest
Stephanie Styles

Adam Sansiveri
Jamshied Sharifi and guest

Adam Sansiveri
Adam Sansiveri

Scott Stangland
Adam Sansiveri

Scott Stangland
Scott Stangland

Andy Rothenberg
Scott Stangland

Andy Rothenberg
Andy Rothenberg

Patrick McCollum, Daniel Reichard
Andy Rothenberg

Bernadette Peters
Patrick McCollum, Daniel Reichard

Drew Gehling
Bernadette Peters

Drew Gehling
Drew Gehling

David Yazbek, Betsy Yazbek
Drew Gehling

Geneva Carr
David Yazbek, Betsy Yazbek

Geneva Carr
Geneva Carr

Denis O'Hare
Geneva Carr

Jessie Mueller, Andy Truschinski
Denis O'Hare

Jessie Mueller, Andy Truschinski
Jessie Mueller, Andy Truschinski

Amir Arison
Jessie Mueller, Andy Truschinski

Lucie Arnaz, Mark Sendroff
Amir Arison

Kelli O'Hara, Greg Naughton
Lucie Arnaz, Mark Sendroff

Kelli O'Hara, Greg Naughton
Kelli O'Hara, Greg Naughton

Celia Keenan-Bolger, Cherry Jones
Kelli O'Hara, Greg Naughton

Celia Keenan-Bolger, Cherry Jones
Celia Keenan-Bolger, Cherry Jones

David Cromer and his mother
Celia Keenan-Bolger, Cherry Jones

Tommy Tune
David Cromer and his mother

Kathy Najimy, Richard Kind
Tommy Tune

Becky Ann Baker, Dylan Baker
Kathy Najimy, Richard Kind

Neil Pepe, Mary McCann
Becky Ann Baker, Dylan Baker

Neil Pepe, Mary McCann
Neil Pepe, Mary McCann

Josh Groban
Neil Pepe, Mary McCann

Josh Groban
Josh Groban

David Greif, Michael Greif
Josh Groban

Kenny Leon
David Greif, Michael Greif

Kenny Leon
Kenny Leon

Deidre Lovejoy, Kate Rigg
Kenny Leon

Alan Menken, Nora Menken
Deidre Lovejoy, Kate Rigg

Rachel York
Alan Menken, Nora Menken

Rachel York
Rachel York

Judy McLane
Rachel York

Judy McLane
Judy McLane

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for THE BAND'S VISIT!
Judy McLane

