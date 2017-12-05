Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS!

SpongeBob SquarePants on Broadway officially opened just last night, December 4th, at The Palace Theatre. SpongeBob SquarePants is a new musical with a book by Kyle Jarrow, music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tom Kitt, choreography by Christopher Gattelli, and conceived and directed by Tina Landau.

The SpongeBob SquarePants cast includes Ethan Slater as SpongeBob SquarePants, Gavin Lee as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Lilli Cooper as Sandy Cheeks, Brian Ray Norris as Eugene Krabs, Wesley Taylor as Sheldon Plankton and Danny Skinner as Patrick Star.

Stakes are higher than ever before as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. Get ready to dive to all-new depths of theatrical innovation at SpongeBob SquarePants, where the power of optimism really can save the world!

Check out photos from the star-studded red carpet below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Sara Bareilles, Joe Tippett



Tom Kenny, Jill Talley



Andy Paley, Heather L. Crist



Carolyn Lawrence, Rodger Bumpass, Doug Lawrence, Bill Fagerbakke, Steve Hillenberg



Steve Hillenberg



Lori Alan, Jill Talley, Sirena Irwin



Clancy Brown



Tom Kitt, Rita Pietropinto, and their family



Rob Hyman and guest



Alexander Ebert



Kyle Jarrow, Lauren Worsham



Yolanda Adams and her co-writers



Bill Fagerbakke and his daughters



Tom Higgenson



Stewart Lane, Bonnie Comley and family



John Cameron Mitchell



Ari'el Stachel



Liev Schreiber and his children



Jordan Roth



Tina Landau



Jonathan Coulton, Christine Connor



Robin Goldwasser, John Flansburgh



Domani Harris, Darwin Quinn



Carolee Carmello



Christopher Gattelli, Stephen Bienskie and family



Jill Kargman, Harry Kargman, and family



Rachel Dratch and her son



Geneva Carr



Eddie Cooper



Wayne Coyne, Katy Weaver



Bobcat Goldthwait



Duncan Sheik, Nora Ariffin



Lora Lee Gayer



John Linnell



