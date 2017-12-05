SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS
Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS!

Dec. 5, 2017  

SpongeBob SquarePants on Broadway officially opened just last night, December 4th, at The Palace Theatre. SpongeBob SquarePants is a new musical with a book by Kyle Jarrow, music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tom Kitt, choreography by Christopher Gattelli, and conceived and directed by Tina Landau.

The SpongeBob SquarePants cast includes Ethan Slater as SpongeBob SquarePants, Gavin Lee as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Lilli Cooper as Sandy Cheeks, Brian Ray Norris as Eugene Krabs, Wesley Taylor as Sheldon Plankton and Danny Skinner as Patrick Star.

Stakes are higher than ever before as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. Get ready to dive to all-new depths of theatrical innovation at SpongeBob SquarePants, where the power of optimism really can save the world!

Check out photos from the star-studded red carpet below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Sara Bareilles, Joe Tippett

Sara Bareilles, Joe Tippett

Tom Kenny, Jill Talley

Tom Kenny, Jill Talley

Andy Paley, Heather L. Crist

Carolyn Lawrence, Rodger Bumpass, Doug Lawrence, Bill Fagerbakke, Steve Hillenberg

Steve Hillenberg

Lori Alan, Jill Talley, Sirena Irwin

Clancy Brown

Tom Kitt, Rita Pietropinto, and their family

Rob Hyman and guest

Alexander Ebert

Kyle Jarrow, Lauren Worsham

Yolanda Adams and her co-writers

Bill Fagerbakke and his daughters

Tom Higgenson

Tom Higgenson

Stewart Lane, Bonnie Comley and family

John Cameron Mitchell

John Cameron Mitchell

Ari'el Stachel

Ari'el Stachel

Liev Schreiber and his children

Jordan Roth

Jordan Roth

Tina Landau

Tina Landau

Jonathan Coulton, Christine Connor

Jonathan Coulton, Christine Connor

Robin Goldwasser, John Flansburgh

Domani Harris, Darwin Quinn

Carolee Carmello

Carolee Carmello

Christopher Gattelli, Stephen Bienskie and family

Jill Kargman, Harry Kargman, and family

Rachel Dratch and her son

Geneva Carr

Geneva Carr

Eddie Cooper

Wayne Coyne, Katy Weaver

Bobcat Goldthwait

Bobcat Goldthwait

Duncan Sheik, Nora Ariffin

Lora Lee Gayer

Lora Lee Gayer

John Linnell

John Linnell

