Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS!
SpongeBob SquarePants on Broadway officially opened just last night, December 4th, at The Palace Theatre. SpongeBob SquarePants is a new musical with a book by Kyle Jarrow, music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tom Kitt, choreography by Christopher Gattelli, and conceived and directed by Tina Landau.
The SpongeBob SquarePants cast includes Ethan Slater as SpongeBob SquarePants, Gavin Lee as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Lilli Cooper as Sandy Cheeks, Brian Ray Norris as Eugene Krabs, Wesley Taylor as Sheldon Plankton and Danny Skinner as Patrick Star.
Stakes are higher than ever before as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. Get ready to dive to all-new depths of theatrical innovation at SpongeBob SquarePants, where the power of optimism really can save the world!
Check out photos from the star-studded red carpet below!
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Tom Kenny, Jill Talley
Tom Kenny, Jill Talley
Andy Paley, Heather L. Crist
Carolyn Lawrence, Rodger Bumpass, Doug Lawrence, Bill Fagerbakke, Steve Hillenberg
Steve Hillenberg
Lori Alan, Jill Talley, Sirena Irwin
Clancy Brown
Tom Kitt, Rita Pietropinto, and their family
Rob Hyman and guest
Alexander Ebert
Yolanda Adams and her co-writers
Bill Fagerbakke and his daughters
Stewart Lane, Bonnie Comley and family
Liev Schreiber and his children
Jonathan Coulton, Christine Connor
Jonathan Coulton, Christine Connor
Robin Goldwasser, John Flansburgh
Domani Harris, Darwin Quinn
Christopher Gattelli, Stephen Bienskie and family
Jill Kargman, Harry Kargman, and family
Rachel Dratch and her son
Wayne Coyne, Katy Weaver
Bobcat Goldthwait
Bobcat Goldthwait