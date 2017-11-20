Photo Coverage: Meet the Company of Playwrights Horizons' MANKIND

Playwrights Horizons will present Mankind, the world premiere of a new play written and directed by two-time Obie Award winner Robert O'Hara (Bootycandy, Bella: An American Tall Tale at Playwrights; Barbecue, In the Continuum, The Brother/Sister Plays).

Commissioned by Playwrights Horizons, the play will be the third production of the theater company's 2017/2018 Season.

The cast of Mankind will feature two-time Tony Award nominee, Emmy Award and Obie Award winner André De Shields (The Wiz, Ain't Misbehavin', The Full Monty, Play On!), Bobby Moreno (Grand Concourse at Playwrights, Fulfillment Center,Lazarus, The Year of the Rooster), Anson Mount (Corpus Christi, Three Sisters, star of the series "Hell on Wheels," "Marvel's Inhumans" and "Conviction"), Stephen Schnetzer(Oslo, Wit, The Goat or Who Is Sylvia?, Filomena), Ariel Shafir (Medea in Jerusalem, Craft, The Pirandello Project, "Orange Is the New Black") and David Ryan Smith (One Man, Two Guvnors; Passing Strange; Twelfth Night; Marat/Sade).

The production will begin previews Friday, December 15 with an Opening Night set for Monday, January 8 at 7PM at the company's Mainstage Theater (416 West 42nd Street). The limited engagement is currently scheduled to play through Sunday, January 28.

Mark (Mr. Mount) and Jason (Mr. Moreno) were keeping things casual until Jason got pregnant. But however unplanned the pregnancy was, nothing could be less expected than the chain of events it would set in motion. Robert O'Hara's audacious, hilarious allegory envisions an uncannily familiar future - one long after women have gone extinct from centuries of mistreatment - where man's capacity to f**k everything up soars to new heights.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Anson Mount, Stephen Schnetzer, Bobby Moreno, David Ryan Smith, Ariel Shafir, Andre De Shields



Anson Mount, Stephen Schnetzer, Bobby Moreno, Robert O'Hara, David Ryan Smith, Ariel Shafir, Andre De Shields



Tim Sanford, Anson Mount, Stephen Schnetzer, Bobby Moreno, Robert O'Hara, David Ryan Smith, Ariel Shafir, Andre De Shields, Leslie Marcus



Tim Sanford, Robert O'Hara



Anson Mount, Bobby Moreno



Stephen Schnetzer, Andre De Shields



David Ryan Smith, Ariel Shafir



