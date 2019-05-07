Photo Coverage: Meet the Cast of Second Stage's DYING CITY

May. 7, 2019  

Continuing its 40th Anniversary Season Second Stage Theater will soon present Christopher Shinn's Dying City. Directed by Lila Neugebauer, the production will feature Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Kelly) and Colin Woodell (Craig/Peter). Dying City will begin previews May 14, 2019 at the Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street) and will officially open on June 3, 2019.

Christopher Shinn's intimate and compassionate play, Dying City, is set in a sparse Manhattan apartment, where a young widow receives an unexpected visit from the twin brother of her deceased husband. Dying City explores the human fallout of global events, including the Iraq War and the terrorist attacks of 9/11, through the interwoven stories of three unforgettable characters in this 2008 Pulitzer finalist.

The full creative team for Dying City includes scenic design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, sound design by Bray Poor, and casting by TELSEY + COMPANY.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

buy tickets


Related Articles

From This Author Jennifer Broski

Jennifer was given her first camera at the age of eight, and has had one in her hand ever since. For the duration of her (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Meet the Cast of Second Stage's DYING CITY
  • Photo Coverage: Second Stage Celebrates 40th Anniversary at Spring Gala!
  • Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2019 Lucille Lortel Awards!
  • Photo Coverage: Meet the Cast of Roundabout's TONI STONE
  • Photo Coverage: Tony Awards Nominees from THE PROM, HADESTOWN, OKLAHOMA! & More Strike a Pose!
  • Photo Coverage: Inside The 2019 Chita Rivera Awards Nominees Reception at Bond 45

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup