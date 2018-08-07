Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch
Photo Coverage: Katie Lynch Brings BACKSTAGE BITE: LIVE to The Green Room 42

Aug. 7, 2018  

Straight from BroadwayWorld's hit web series, Katie Lynch brought BACKSTAGE BITE: LIVE to The Green Room 42 stage along with some of your favorite Broadway Stars!

Lynch's live show brought hilarious stories, a little bit of southern charm, a few baking tips and, of course, lots of puns!

The show took place on Sunday, August 5, at 9:30pm. Guests in attendance included Ruby Lewis (Paramour, Marilyn!), Mykal Kilgore (Songs for a New World, Motown, Hair), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), John Riddle (Frozen, The Visit) and Ali Ewoldt (Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, King and I).

The show was directed by Jeffrey Vizcaino & Daniel Dunlow, and Music Directed by Eric Fotre Leach.

Check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon

