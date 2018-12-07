NETWORK
Click Here for More Articles on NETWORK

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!

Dec. 7, 2018  

Network officially opened last night at Broadway's Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th Street). The play is directed by Tony and Olivier Award winner Ivo van Hove (The Damned), adapted by Tony and Olivier Award winner Lee Hall (Billy Elliot) and based on the Academy Award-winning film by Paddy Chayefsky.

Check out photos from the opening night after party below!

The play is led by Bryan Cranston, with Tony Goldwyn ("Scandal," Promises, Promises), and Tatiana Maslany ("Orphan Black," Mary Page Marlowe). They are joined by Joshua Boone (Holler If Ya Hear Me), Alyssa Bresnahan(War Horse), Ron Canada ("Jack Ryan"), Julian Elijah Martinez(Father Comes Home From The Wars Part 1,2,3), Tony Award winner Frank Wood(Sideman), Nick Wyman (Catch Me If You Can), Barzin Akhavan (All The Way), Jason Babinsky (Billy Elliot), Camila Canó Flaviá (Dance Nation), Eric Chayefsky ("Stalked: Someone's Watching"), Gina Daniels (All The Way), Nicholas Guest ("Madam Secretary"), Joe Paulik (Love and Money), Susannah Perkins (The Wolves), Victoria Sendra (Broadway Debut), Henry Stram (Junk), Bill Timoney (All The Way), Joseph Varca (Pentecost and Monster), Nicole Villamil (Queens) and Jeena Yi (Somebody's Daughter).

Howard Beale, news anchor-man, isn't pulling in the viewers. In his final broadcast he unravels live on screen. But when ratings soar, the Network seizes on their newfound populist prophet, and Howard becomes the biggest thing on TV. Network depicts a media landscape where opinion trumps fact. Hilarious and hair-raising by turns, the iconic film by Paddy Chayefsky won four Academy Awards in 1976.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Bryan Cranston

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Bryan Cranston

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Lee Hall

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Lee Hall

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Ivo van Hove and Jan Versweyveld

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Jan Versweyveld

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Ivo van Hove

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Jason Babinsky

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Jason Babinsky

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Barzin Akhavan

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Barzin Akhavan

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Nicholas Guest

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Ron Canada

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Ron Canada

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Ron Canada

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Nick Wyman

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Nick Wyman

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Nick Wyman and family

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Tony Goldwyn

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Tony Goldwyn

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Tony Goldwyn

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Bryan Cranston

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Robin Dearden and Bryan Cranston

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Robin Dearden and Bryan Cranston

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Bryan Cranston

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Robin Dearden and Bryan Cranston

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Bryan Cranston

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Bryan Cranston

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Bryan Cranston and Tony Goldwyn

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Bryan Cranston and Tony Goldwyn

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Bryan Cranston and Tony Goldwyn

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Joe Paulik

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Joe Paulik

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Eric Chayefsky

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Eric Chayefsky

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Susannah Perkins

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Susannah Perkins

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Susannah Perkins

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Susannah Perkins

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Camila Cano-Flavia

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Camila Cano-Flavia

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Camila Cano-Flavia

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Camila Cano-Flavia

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Jeena Yi

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Jeena Yi

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Jeena Yi

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Gina Daniels

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Gina Daniels

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Gina Daniels

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Nicole Villamil

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Nicole Villamil

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Nicole Villamil

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Alyssa Bresnahan

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Alyssa Bresnahan

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Alyssa Bresnahan

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Tony Goldwyn, Tatiana Maslany and Bryan Cranston

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Tony Goldwyn, Tatiana Maslany and Bryan Cranston

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Tony Goldwyn, Tatiana Maslany and Bryan Cranston

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Tony Goldwyn, Tatiana Maslany and Bryan Cranston

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Tony Goldwyn, Tatiana Maslany and Bryan Cranston

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Tatiana Maslany

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Tatiana Maslany

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Tatiana Maslany

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Tatiana Maslany

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Julian Elijah Martinez

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Julian Elijah Martinez and guest

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Joshua Boone

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Joshua Boone

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Joshua Boone

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Frank Wood

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Frank Wood

Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston, Tony Godwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More Celebrate Opening Night of NETWORK!
Joshua Boone and Frank Wood

buy tickets

Related Articles






From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Inside the NETWORK Opening After Party
  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of NETWORK Takes Opening Night Bows
  • Photo Coverage: Backstage At The Latest eduHAM and Cast Q&A
  • Photo Coverage: Ryan Worsing Receives the Legacy Robe for THE CHER SHOW
  • Photo Coverage: Kanye, Mackie & More Strut the Red Carpet for THE CHER SHOW
  • Photo Coverage: It's Cher, Cher, Cher Everywhere! Inside the Opening Night Party for THE CHER SHOW!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE