Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below

Dec. 15, 2018  

A New York City Twisted Holiday Tradition is now in its eleventh year!

Joe Iconis and his merry band of musical theater punks brought their insane celebration of all things red and green back to Feinstein's/54 Below! Written by Joe Iconis, Directed by John Simpkins and Produced by Jennifer Ashley Tepper, this wild yuletide explosion is part rock concert, part theater piece, and part theme park attraction come to life.

BroadwayWorld was there to join in the fun during the show's opening night, and you can check out the photos below!

For more information, or to purchase tickets to the rest of the performances, click here!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
The 11th Annual Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza with it's small cast!

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Annie Golden

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Joe Iconis

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Joe Iconis and the band-Josh Plotner, Dennis Michael Keefe, Charlie Rosen, Ian Kagey, Rob Rokicki and Brent Stranathan

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Jason SweetTooth Williams lights up the room

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Lorinda Lisitza, Katrina Rose Dideriksen and Alexandra Ferrara

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Joseph Allen and Morgan Hecker

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Harrison Chad

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Morgan Siobhan Green

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Ally Bonino and Rachel Sussman

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Julia Mattison

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Jason Veasey

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Marcy Harriell

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Jason SweetTooth Williams and Marcy Harriell

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Joe Iconis

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Will Roland, Jordan Stanley and Morgan Hecker

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Jessica Kent

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Lauren Marcus and Harrison Chad

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Amanda Flynn

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Philip Jackson Smith and Talia Suskauer

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Flashback Joe's Band

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Alexandra Ferrara

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Natalie Walker

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Eric William Morris

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Rachel Lee

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
George Salazar

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Danielle Gimbal

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Gerard Canonico

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
George Salazar

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Will Roland and Julia Mattison

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Jason SweetTooth Williams

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Jason SweetTooth Williams

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Lorinda Lisitza

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Lorinda Lisitza and Jason SweetTooth Williams

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Lorinda Lisitza

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Jared Weiss

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Coby Getzug and Katlyn Carlson

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Gerard Canonico

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Vincent Fazzolari, Coby Getzug and Katlyn Carlson

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Katrina Rose Dideriksen

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Katrina Rose Dideriksen

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Kevin Michael Murphy and Jennifer Ashley Tepper

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Kevin Michael Murphy and Jennifer Ashley Tepper

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Kevin Michael Murphy

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Amanda Flynn and Kevin Michael Murphy

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Bill Coyne

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Bill Coyne

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Liz Lark Brown

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Liz Lark Brown

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Liz Lark Brown and the Yuletide Dance Squad

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Tatiana Wechsler

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Tatiana Wechsler

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Brooke Shapiro and Gerard Canonico

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Morgan Siobhan Green

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Will Roland

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Julia Mattison

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Annie Golden

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza Finale

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza Finale

Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
Gerard Canonico, Jason SweetTooth Williams, Annie Golden and Eric William Morris

Related Articles






From This Author Genevieve Rafter Keddy



  • Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
  • Photo Coverage: ANDY COONEY'S CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION Comes to Carnegie Hall
  • Photo Coverage: Alan Cumming Presents the 2018 Fred Ebb Award!
  • Photo Coverage: IRVING BERLIN'S HOLIDAY INN Opens at Paper Mill Playhouse
  • Photo Coverage: The Rockettes, Martina McBride, and More Rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
  • Photo Coverage: MY FAIR LADY, MEAN GIRLS & More Rehearse for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE