Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
A New York City Twisted Holiday Tradition is now in its eleventh year!
Joe Iconis and his merry band of musical theater punks brought their insane celebration of all things red and green back to Feinstein's/54 Below! Written by Joe Iconis, Directed by John Simpkins and Produced by Jennifer Ashley Tepper, this wild yuletide explosion is part rock concert, part theater piece, and part theme park attraction come to life.
BroadwayWorld was there to join in the fun during the show's opening night, and you can check out the photos below!
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
The 11th Annual Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza with it's small cast!
Joe Iconis and the band-Josh Plotner, Dennis Michael Keefe, Charlie Rosen, Ian Kagey, Rob Rokicki and Brent Stranathan
Jason SweetTooth Williams lights up the room
Lorinda Lisitza, Katrina Rose Dideriksen and Alexandra Ferrara
Joseph Allen and Morgan Hecker
Ally Bonino and Rachel Sussman
Jason SweetTooth Williams and Marcy Harriell
Will Roland, Jordan Stanley and Morgan Hecker
Lauren Marcus and Harrison Chad
Philip Jackson Smith and Talia Suskauer
Flashback Joe's Band
Will Roland and Julia Mattison
Lorinda Lisitza and Jason SweetTooth Williams
Coby Getzug and Katlyn Carlson
Vincent Fazzolari, Coby Getzug and Katlyn Carlson
Katrina Rose Dideriksen
Kevin Michael Murphy and Jennifer Ashley Tepper
Amanda Flynn and Kevin Michael Murphy
Liz Lark Brown and the Yuletide Dance Squad
Brooke Shapiro and Gerard Canonico
Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza Finale
Gerard Canonico, Jason SweetTooth Williams, Annie Golden and Eric William Morris