Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below

A New York City Twisted Holiday Tradition is now in its eleventh year!

Joe Iconis and his merry band of musical theater punks brought their insane celebration of all things red and green back to Feinstein's/54 Below! Written by Joe Iconis, Directed by John Simpkins and Produced by Jennifer Ashley Tepper, this wild yuletide explosion is part rock concert, part theater piece, and part theme park attraction come to life.

BroadwayWorld was there to join in the fun during the show's opening night

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy



The 11th Annual Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza with it's small cast!



Annie Golden



Joe Iconis



Joe Iconis and the band-Josh Plotner, Dennis Michael Keefe, Charlie Rosen, Ian Kagey, Rob Rokicki and Brent Stranathan



Jason SweetTooth Williams lights up the room



Lorinda Lisitza, Katrina Rose Dideriksen and Alexandra Ferrara



Joseph Allen and Morgan Hecker



Harrison Chad



Morgan Siobhan Green



Ally Bonino and Rachel Sussman



Julia Mattison



Jason Veasey



Marcy Harriell



Jason SweetTooth Williams and Marcy Harriell



Joe Iconis



Will Roland, Jordan Stanley and Morgan Hecker



Jessica Kent



Lauren Marcus and Harrison Chad



Amanda Flynn



Philip Jackson Smith and Talia Suskauer



Flashback Joe's Band



Alexandra Ferrara



Natalie Walker



Eric William Morris



Rachel Lee



George Salazar



Danielle Gimbal



Gerard Canonico



George Salazar



Will Roland and Julia Mattison



Jason SweetTooth Williams



Jason SweetTooth Williams



Lorinda Lisitza



Lorinda Lisitza and Jason SweetTooth Williams



Lorinda Lisitza



Jared Weiss



Coby Getzug and Katlyn Carlson



Gerard Canonico



Vincent Fazzolari, Coby Getzug and Katlyn Carlson



Katrina Rose Dideriksen



Katrina Rose Dideriksen



Kevin Michael Murphy and Jennifer Ashley Tepper



Kevin Michael Murphy and Jennifer Ashley Tepper



Kevin Michael Murphy



Amanda Flynn and Kevin Michael Murphy



Bill Coyne



Bill Coyne



Liz Lark Brown



Liz Lark Brown



Liz Lark Brown and the Yuletide Dance Squad



Tatiana Wechsler



Tatiana Wechsler



Brooke Shapiro and Gerard Canonico



Morgan Siobhan Green



Will Roland



Julia Mattison



Annie Golden



Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza Finale



Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza Finale



Gerard Canonico, Jason SweetTooth Williams, Annie Golden and Eric William Morris