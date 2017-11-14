Photo Coverage: Inside The Barrington Stage Co. NYC Benefit at The Friars Club

The invitation proclaimed "An Evening of Pure Joy" and the Barrington Stage Company's NYC Benefit held at The Friars Club last night surpassed all expectations. A star studded roster from the BSC actors bench filled the Friars Club with song as Tony Award Winning Composer/Lyricist William Finn presented Joe Iconis with the William Finn Award for Innovation and Excellence in Musical Theatre. Julianne Boyd, artistic director and founder of Barrington Stage Company, Mary Ann Quinson, Board Chair, and Marita O'Dea Glodt, opened the evenings festivities. The SRO guests in the legendary Friars Club were entertained by BSC performers, Jennette Bayardelle, Allison Blackwell, Ellen Harvey, Lauren Marcus, Kyle Dean Massey, Jeff McCarthy, Anastasia Mccluskey, Anne L. Nathan, Will Roland, Scarlett Strallen, Will Swenson,Jason Sweetooth Williams,Eric William Morris, and Stephanie Umoh. Musical direction was by Darren Cohen.

Ted Chapin, President of Rodgers & Hammerstein musical theater organization, Tony Award nominee Marin Mazzie, Jason Danieley and president of SH-K-Boom Records Kurt Deutsch were honorary chairs and Eda Sorokoff was the Barrington Committee chair.

Celebrities past and present who have appeared in BSC productions along with a virtual who's who of the Berkshire's Theatre community and Broadway producers attended the New York City Benefit. All this, as the Friars Club's gallery photos of show business greats looked down on them in The Frank Sinatra Dining Room ,which has been the home of many iconic entertainment events during it's historic past.

Joe Iconis is a musical theater writer whose shows include Broadway Bounty Hunter and The Black Suits, both of which have played Barrington Stage Company. Other musicals include Be More Chill, Bloodsong of Love, and the upcoming Hunter S. Thompson musical for La Jolla Playhouse.

"I am humbled and ecstatic to receive this gorgeous honor from Barrington, a theatrical home that has provided me and my family of collaborators support, inspiration, and transportation reimbursement stipends for many years," said Mr. Iconis in a statement.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



Joe Iconis, William Finn, JuliAnne Boyd, Founder/Artistic Director Barrington Stage Co.

The William Fin Award For Excellence in Musical Theatre



Eric William Morris



Will Roland



Jeff McCarthy & Will Swenson



Joe Iconis, JuliAnne Boyd, William Finn



William Finn



Mary Ann Quinson, Board Chair, JuliAnne Boyd, Marita O'Dea Glodt, President



Joe Iconis & Eda Sorokoff, Chair



JuliAnne Boyd, Stephen Jerome, Leslie Jerome



Bruno Quinson, Mary Ann Quinson, Leslie Jerome, Stephen Jerome



Rosita Sarnoff, Co-Chair, JuliAnne Boyd, Eda Sorokoff



Clara F. Londoner, Co-Chair & Anita Gillette



JuliAnne Boyd & Joe Iconis



Joe Iconis & Lauren Marcus



Riki Kane Larimer & JuliAnne Boyd



Stephen Sorokoff, Jeniffer Swindal, Eda Sorokoff, John Ledecky



Pat McCorkle & JuliAnne Boyd



JuliAnne Boyd, Stephen Jerome, Christina Rose



Will Roland, Lauren Marcus, Joe Iconis, Jason Sweetooth Williams, Eric William Morris



Anita Gillette & Jamie deRoy



Kyle Dean Massey, JuliAnne Boyd, Scarlett Strallen



JuliAnne Boyd, Kurt Deutsch, Jamie deRoy



Joe Iconis, Jamie deRoy, Will Roland



Stephen Sorokoff, Eda Sorokoff, Norman Boyd, JuliAnne Boyd



Mary Ann Quinson & Sydelle Blatt



Elizabeth Aspenlieder, Executive Chef Massimo Carbone, Eda Sorokoff



Eda Sorokoff & The Quinsons



Eda Sorokoff & Christina Rose



Rosalyn Stuzin,Elizabeth Aspenlieder, Eda Sorokoff, JuliAnne Boyd



Bruno Quinson & Elizabeth Aspenlieder



Anne L. Nathan & William Finn



JuliAnne Boyd, Jerry Strassler, Richard Soloway



Jennifer Swindal, John Ledecky, Eda Sorokoff, JuliAnne Boyd



Anita Gillette, Elizabeth Aspenlieder Stephen Sorokoff, Paula KaminskyA. Davis



Anne L. Nathan, Eda Sorokoff, Elizabeth Aspenlieder, Ellen Harvey



Lauren Marcus & Eric William Morris



Allison Blackwell



Jeff McCarthy



Anne L. Nathan



Ellen Harvey



Will Swenson



Will Swenson



Kyle Dean Massey & Scarlett Strallen



Anastacia McClesky



Stephanie Umoh



Anne L. Nathan & Lauren Marcus



Jennette Bayardelle



Joe Iconis



Joe Iconis & Family



BSC/NYC Friars Club