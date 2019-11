Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal with The Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble in Radio City's Sounds of Christmas

CAMP BROADWAY, the award-winning New York-based theater arts enrichment company, will feature 50 young singers, ages 12-16, in Radio City's Sounds of Christmas on Friday, November 29 and Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 7:30 PM. The Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble will perform a 5-minute a cappella medley of songs about Santa during the pre-show of The Radio City Christmas Spectacular on stage at the world-famous Radio City Music Hall in New York City. This performance follows a day-long intensive of vocal rehearsals with Camp Broadway's creative team of Broadway professionals including Music Directors Christine Riley and Julianne Merrill, supported by Line Producer, Isaak Olson and Featured Player, Anna Raful.

The Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble has performed in many world-class entertainment events including The New York Pops Annual Birthday Gala, Macy's Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade and The Hollywood Christmas Parade. Children from around the world are selected by a national online audition.

The 2019 Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble cast appearing at Radio City this season includes: Samuel Ahn, Little Neck, NY Ryan Lewis, West Babylon, NY Emma Bolton, Brooksville, FL Andrea Loftus, West Hartford, CT Emery Brubaker, Fayetteville, GA Marina Loftus, West Hartford, CT Sophia Cesare, Atlantic Beach, NY Keenan Lyons, Huntington, NY Talia Cutler, Falls Church, VA Andrea Malek, Panama, Republica de Panama Maxwell Decker, West Seneca, NY Rebekah New, Beckley, WV Jonathan Dominguez, Harker Heights, TX Addison Odam, San Marcos, TX Sefora Elish, Woodbury, NY Erin Page, Henderson, NV Jeremy Fuentes, Mahopac, NY Mariela Palencia, Annandale, VA Abigail Fuhriman, West Point, NY Cailyn Peddle, Windham, NH Michael Garay, Aliso Viejo, CA Alexandra Pucci-Schaefer, Fredonia, NY Megan Gibson-Prugh, Providence, RI Emily Putnam, West Seneca, NY Rachel Gopalani, Merion Station, PA Alexis Rendel, Glen Mills, PA Jayson Greengold, Holbrook, NY Yvianick Saint-Vil, Nyack, NY Jenna Halvorsen, West Babylon, NY Ashley Schlusselberg, Great Neck, NY Allison Howland, Durham, NH Samantha Schneider, Monmouth Junction, NJ Yike Huang, NY, NY Harrison Schwartz, Valley Stream, NY Elizabeth Hughes, Windermere, FL Sammy Schwartz, Valley Stream, NY Julia Jones, New Orleans, LA Sophia Tucci, Libertyville, IL Sophia Jones, New Orleans, LA Maggie Wakefield, Anniston, AL Krista Kady, Miller Place, NY Madisyn Wandall, Bradenton, FL Frankie Lane, NY, NY Kaylee Westbrooks, Cartersville, GA Lenny Lane, NY, NY Chloe Wheeler, Halesite, NY Erin Lewis, West Babylon.

For information on the Camp Broadway, please go to: www.CampBroadway.com

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



The Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble in rehearsal



The Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble in rehearsal



Julianne Merrill and Christine Riley with The Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble in rehearsal



Julianne Merrill and Christine Riley with The Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble in rehearsal



The Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble in rehearsal



The Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble in rehearsal



Julianne Merrill and Christine Riley with The Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble in rehearsal



The Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble in rehearsal



Julianne Merrill and Christine Riley with The Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble in rehearsal



Christine Riley and The Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble in rehearsal



Frankie Lane and Lenny Lane from The Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble in rehearsal



Christine Riley and The Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble in rehearsal



Christine Riley and The Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble in rehearsal



The Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble in rehearsal



Christine Riley and Julianne Merrill with The Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble in rehearsal



Frankie Lane and Lenny Lane from The Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble in rehearsal



The Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble in rehearsal



Christine Riley and Julianne Merrill with The Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble in rehearsal



The Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble in rehearsal



Frankie Lane and Lenny Lane from The Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble in rehearsal



The Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble in rehearsal



The Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble in rehearsal



Frankie Lane and Lenny Lane from The Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble in rehearsal



The Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble in rehearsal



Christine Riley and Julianne Merrill with The Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble in rehearsal



Julianne Merrill with The Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble in rehearsal



The Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble in rehearsal



Frankie Lane and Lenny Lane from The Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble in rehearsal



Frankie Lane and Lenny Lane from The Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble in rehearsal



Frankie Lane and Lenny Lane from The Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble in rehearsal



The Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble in rehearsal



The Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble in rehearsal



The Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble in rehearsal