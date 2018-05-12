Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage

May. 12, 2018  

From the creators of the Tony-Award winning The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and creative team behind the Tony-nominated 2014 Broadway revival of On The Town comes the World Premiere of The Royal Family of Broadway, a masterful musical comedy love letter to the Great White Way.

BroadwayWorld is taking you inside rehearsals. Check out the photos below!

For the Cavendishes the show must go on! Set in the 1920's and loosely based on the legendary Barrymore family, it centers on three generations of actors: an aging imperious grande dame, a Broadway star looking for love, a self-centered boozing leading man who has fled to Hollywood, and a promising ingénue - each having to make pivotal choices in their lives.

With a book by Tony Award winner Rachel Sheinkin (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), music and lyrics by Tony Award winner William Finn (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Falsettos, Artistic Producer of BSC's Musical Theatre Lab), choreography by Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Joshua Bergasse (On The Town, "So You Think You Can Dance") and direction by Tony Award winner John Rando (On The Town, Urinetown), The Royal Family of Broadway will begin previews on June 7, 2018 on the Boyd-Quinson Mainstage. Opening is set for June 13, 2018 and will run through June 30, 2018.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
The Royal Family: Chip Zien, A.J. Shively, Harriet Harris, John Rando, Arnie Burton, Kathy Fitzgerald, Hayley Podschun, Rachel Sheinkin, William Finn, Laura Michelle Kelly, Alan H. Green, Will Swenson, Vadim Feitchner, and Carmel Dean

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
John Rando

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
John Rando

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
Harriet Harris

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
Harriet Harris

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
Laura Michelle Kelly and Harriet Harris

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
Laura Michelle Kelly and Harriet Harris

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
William Finn

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
William Finn'The Royal Family of Broadway', the new musical by William Finn and Rachel Sheinken, at Ripley Grier Studios on May 11, 2018 in New York City.

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
JuliAnne Boyd

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
Laura Michelle Kelly and Harriet Harris

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
Laura Michelle Kelly, Harriet Harris, Kathy Fitzgerald, Will Swenson and AJ Shively

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
Alan H. Green

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
Alan H. Green

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
Alan H. Green

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
Alan H. Green

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
Alan H. Green

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
John Rando, Laura Michelle Kelly, Harriet Harris, Kathy Fitzgerald, Will Swensen

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
John Rando, Laura Michelle Kelly and Harriet Harris

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
Harriet Harris

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
Harriet Harris

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
Harriet Harris

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
Harriet Harris

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
Harriet Harris

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
Harriet Harris

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
Harriet Harris

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
Harriet Harris

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
Harriet Harris

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
A.J. Shively

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
A.J. Shively

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
A.J. Shively

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
Hayley Podschun

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
Hayley Podschun

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
Hayley Podschun

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
Laura Michelle Kelly

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
Laura Michelle Kelly

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
Laura Michelle Kelly

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
Harriet Harris

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
Harriet Harris

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
Chip Zien

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
Chip Zien

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
Kathy Fitzgerald

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
Kathy Fitzgerald

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
Alan H. Green

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
Alan H. Green

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
Alan H. Green

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
Will Swenson

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
Will Swenson

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
Will Swenson

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
Will Swenson

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
Will Swenson

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
Arnie Burton

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
Arnie Burton

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
Arnie Burton

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
William Finn

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
William Finn

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
JuliAnne Boyd

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
Rachel Sheinkin

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
Vadim Feitchner

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
John Rando

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
The creative team of The Royal Family of Broadway: composer William Finn, artistic director JuliAnne Boyd, book writer Rachel Sheinkin, musical director Vadim Feitchner, and director John Rando




Related Articles


From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
  • Photo Coverage: Condola Rashad Receives Her Portrait at Sardi's
  • Photo Coverage: New York Drama Critics Circle Holds its Awards Ceremony at Feinstein's/54 Below
  • Photo Throwback: Ted Wass Gets Ready for THEY'RE PLAYING OUR SONG
  • Photo Coverage: #EduHam Is Back with to Educate NYC Students at HAMILTON!
  • Photo Coverage: Inside the Dramatists Guild Foundation Salon with Tony Nominee David Yazbek!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       