Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage

From the creators of the Tony-Award winning The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and creative team behind the Tony-nominated 2014 Broadway revival of On The Town comes the World Premiere of The Royal Family of Broadway, a masterful musical comedy love letter to the Great White Way.

For the Cavendishes the show must go on! Set in the 1920's and loosely based on the legendary Barrymore family, it centers on three generations of actors: an aging imperious grande dame, a Broadway star looking for love, a self-centered boozing leading man who has fled to Hollywood, and a promising ingénue - each having to make pivotal choices in their lives.

With a book by Tony Award winner Rachel Sheinkin (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), music and lyrics by Tony Award winner William Finn (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Falsettos, Artistic Producer of BSC's Musical Theatre Lab), choreography by Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Joshua Bergasse (On The Town, "So You Think You Can Dance") and direction by Tony Award winner John Rando (On The Town, Urinetown), The Royal Family of Broadway will begin previews on June 7, 2018 on the Boyd-Quinson Mainstage. Opening is set for June 13, 2018 and will run through June 30, 2018.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



The Royal Family: Chip Zien, A.J. Shively, Harriet Harris, John Rando, Arnie Burton, Kathy Fitzgerald, Hayley Podschun, Rachel Sheinkin, William Finn, Laura Michelle Kelly, Alan H. Green, Will Swenson, Vadim Feitchner, and Carmel Dean



The creative team of The Royal Family of Broadway: composer William Finn, artistic director JuliAnne Boyd, book writer Rachel Sheinkin, musical director Vadim Feitchner, and director John Rando