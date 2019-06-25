Photo Coverage: Get a Sneak Peek of NYMF 2019!

Jun. 25, 2019  

Now in its sixteenth year, the The New York Musical Festival will take place July 8th through August 4th with Mainstage productions at The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center, Readings at The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Rehearsal Studio, and Concerts at the Laurie Beechman Theatre, all on West 42nd Street in New York City. Scott Pyne serves as NYMF Executive Director and West Hyler serves as Producing Artistic Director.

For a full line-up of 2019 NYMF productions, visit: http://www.nymf.org

Earlier today, the cast and creative teams of FINDING BEAUTIFUL, LADYSHIP, BROTHER NAT, FLYING LESSONS, ILLUMINATI LIZARDS FROM OUTER SPACE, and LEAVING EDEN gave us a special sneak peek and you can go inside the big day below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

LADYSHIP

LADYSHIP

LADYSHIP

LADYSHIP

LADYSHIP

LADYSHIP

FINDING BEAUTIFUL

FINDING BEAUTIFUL

FINDING BEAUTIFUL

FINDING BEAUTIFUL

BROTHER NAT

BROTHER NAT

BROTHER NAT

BROTHER NAT

BROTHER NAT

BROTHER NAT

BROTHER NAT

FLYING LESSONS

FLYING LESSONS

FLYING LESSONS

FLYING LESSONS

FLYING LESSONS

ILLUMINATI LIZARDS FROM OUTER SPACE

ILLUMINATI LIZARDS FROM OUTER SPACE

ILLUMINATI LIZARDS FROM OUTER SPACE

ILLUMINATI LIZARDS FROM OUTER SPACE

ILLUMINATI LIZARDS FROM OUTER SPACE

LEAVING EDEN

LEAVING EDEN

LEAVING EDEN

LEAVING EDEN

LEAVING EDEN

LEAVING EDEN

LEAVING EDEN

LEAVING EDEN



