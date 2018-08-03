Photo Coverage: Disney Takes Over Broadway In Bryant Park - Performances From FROZEN, THE LION KING, and ALADDIN!
Disney took over Broadway in Bryant Park yesterday! Among performances were Aladdin (Telly Leung, Major Attaway, Arielle Jacobs); Frozen (Caissie Levy, Patti Murin, John Riddle, Jeremy Davis, Wendi Bergamini, Zach Hess, Nina Lafarga, Nicholas Ward); The Lion King (Tshidi Manye, Bradley Gibson, Adrienne Walker, Ben Jeffrey, Fred Berman).
BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!
Broadway in Bryant Park is back! The 2018 program will bring the best of Broadway together for free performances for six consecutive weeks through Thursday, August 16. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple are invited to come at 11 a.m. every Thursday with performances running from 12:30 p.m. EST - 1:30 p.m. EST on the Bryant Park Stage. Hosted by 106.7 LITE FM's on-air personalities, this year's annual presentation continues this week.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
106.7 Lite FM's Delilah hosts todays Disney Broadway In Bryant Park
106.7 Lite FM's Delilah
From Freak Friday-Cozi Zuehisdorff and Heidi Blickenstaff join 106.7 Lite FM's Delilah
From Freak Friday-Cozi Zuehisdorff and Heidi Blickenstaff
Cozi Zuehisdorff and Heidi Blickenstaff are joined by Thomas Schumacher
From Aladdin-Major Attaway, Arielle Jacobs and Telly Leung
Major Attaway, Arielle Jacobs and Telly Leung are joined by Lite FM's 106.7 Delilah
Telly Leung, Arielle Jacobs, Thomas Schumacher and Major Attaway
Telly Leung and Arielle Jacobs
Telly Leung, Major Attaway and Arielle Jacobs
From Frozen-Caissie Levy and Patti Murin
Zach Hess, Wendi Bergamini, Jeremy Davis, Caissie Levy, Patti Murin, John Riddle, Nina Lafarga and Nicholas Ward
106.7 Lite FM's Delilah joins Zach Hess, Wendi Bergamini, Jeremy Davis, Caissie Levy, Patti Murin, John Riddle, Nina Lafarga and Nicholas Ward
Wendi Bergamini, Zach Hess, Jeremy Davis, Nina Lafarga and Nicholas Ward
From The Lion King-Bradley Gibson, Ben Jeffrey, Adrienne Walker, Tshidi Manye and Fred Berman
106.7 Lite FM's Delilah joins with Bradley Gibson, Ben Jeffrey, Adrienne Walker, Tshidi Manye and Fred Berman
Adrienne Walker and Tshidi Manye
Fred Berman, Ben Jeffrey and Bradley Gibson
Tshidi Manye and Delilah
Adrienne Walker and Bradley Gibson
Caissie Levy and Patti Murin kick off the finale number
Zach Hess, Wendi Bergamini, John Riddle, Ben Jeffrey, Adrienne Walker, Telly Leung, Major Attaway, Caissie Levy, Tshidi Manye, Patti Murin, Bradley Gibson, Arielle Jacobs, Fred Berman, Jeremy Davis, Nina Lafarga and Nicholas Ward
Bradley Gibson and Arielle Jacobs
Zach Hess, Wendi Bergamini, John Riddle and Ben Jeffrey
Caissie Levy, Tshidi Manye, Patti Murin, Bradley Gibson and Arielle Jacobs