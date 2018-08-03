Photo Coverage: Disney Takes Over Broadway In Bryant Park - Performances From FROZEN, THE LION KING, and ALADDIN!

Aug. 3, 2018  

Disney took over Broadway in Bryant Park yesterday! Among performances were Aladdin (Telly Leung, Major Attaway, Arielle Jacobs); Frozen (Caissie Levy, Patti Murin, John Riddle, Jeremy Davis, Wendi Bergamini, Zach Hess, Nina Lafarga, Nicholas Ward); The Lion King (Tshidi Manye, Bradley Gibson, Adrienne Walker, Ben Jeffrey, Fred Berman).

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

Broadway in Bryant Park is back! The 2018 program will bring the best of Broadway together for free performances for six consecutive weeks through Thursday, August 16. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple are invited to come at 11 a.m. every Thursday with performances running from 12:30 p.m. EST - 1:30 p.m. EST on the Bryant Park Stage. Hosted by 106.7 LITE FM's on-air personalities, this year's annual presentation continues this week.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

106.7 Lite FM's Delilah hosts todays Disney Broadway In Bryant Park

106.7 Lite FM's Delilah

From Freak Friday-Cozi Zuehisdorff and Heidi Blickenstaff join 106.7 Lite FM's Delilah

From Freak Friday-Cozi Zuehisdorff and Heidi Blickenstaff

Cozi Zuehisdorff and Heidi Blickenstaff

Cozi Zuehisdorff and Heidi Blickenstaff are joined by Thomas Schumacher

From Aladdin-Major Attaway, Arielle Jacobs and Telly Leung

Major Attaway, Arielle Jacobs and Telly Leung are joined by Lite FM's 106.7 Delilah

Arielle Jacobs

Telly Leung

Major Attaway

Telly Leung, Arielle Jacobs, Thomas Schumacher and Major Attaway

Telly Leung

Telly Leung and Arielle Jacobs

Telly Leung and Arielle Jacobs

Telly Leung, Major Attaway and Arielle Jacobs

Major Attaway and Telly Leung

Major Attaway and Telly Leung

Major Attaway

Major Attaway and Telly Leung

Telly Leung and Major Attaway

Telly Leung

Major Attaway and Telly Leung

From Frozen-Caissie Levy and Patti Murin

Zach Hess, Wendi Bergamini, Jeremy Davis, Caissie Levy, Patti Murin, John Riddle, Nina Lafarga and Nicholas Ward

106.7 Lite FM's Delilah joins Zach Hess, Wendi Bergamini, Jeremy Davis, Caissie Levy, Patti Murin, John Riddle, Nina Lafarga and Nicholas Ward

Caissie Levy

Caissie Levy

Jeremy Davis

Caissie Levy

Caissie Levy

Caissie Levy

Patti Murin

John Riddle

John Riddle and Patti Murin

Patti Murin

John Riddle and Patti Murin

Wendi Bergamini, Zach Hess, Jeremy Davis, Nina Lafarga and Nicholas Ward

From The Lion King-Bradley Gibson, Ben Jeffrey, Adrienne Walker, Tshidi Manye and Fred Berman

106.7 Lite FM's Delilah joins with Bradley Gibson, Ben Jeffrey, Adrienne Walker, Tshidi Manye and Fred Berman

Adrienne Walker and Tshidi Manye

Fred Berman, Ben Jeffrey and Bradley Gibson

Fred Berman, Ben Jeffrey and Bradley Gibson

Ben Jeffrey

Ben Jeffrey and Fred Berman

Tshidi Manye

Tshidi Manye

Tshidi Manye and Delilah

Bradley Gibson

Adrienne Walker

Adrienne Walker and Bradley Gibson

Adrienne Walker and Bradley Gibson

Adrienne Walker and Bradley Gibson

Caissie Levy and Patti Murin kick off the finale number

Zach Hess, Wendi Bergamini, John Riddle, Ben Jeffrey, Adrienne Walker, Telly Leung, Major Attaway, Caissie Levy, Tshidi Manye, Patti Murin, Bradley Gibson, Arielle Jacobs, Fred Berman, Jeremy Davis, Nina Lafarga and Nicholas Ward

Zach Hess, Wendi Bergamini, John Riddle, Ben Jeffrey, Adrienne Walker, Telly Leung, Major Attaway, Caissie Levy, Tshidi Manye, Patti Murin, Bradley Gibson, Arielle Jacobs, Fred Berman, Jeremy Davis, Nina Lafarga and Nicholas Ward

Bradley Gibson and Arielle Jacobs

Zach Hess, Wendi Bergamini, John Riddle and Ben Jeffrey

Caissie Levy, Tshidi Manye, Patti Murin, Bradley Gibson and Arielle Jacobs

Caissie Levy, Tshidi Manye and Patti Murin



