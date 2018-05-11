Photo Coverage: Condola Rashad Receives Her Portrait at Sardi's

Condola Rashad has received a portrait at Sardi's! BroadwayWorld attended the unveiling of the portrait, yesterday. Check out photos from the exciting event below!

Rashad stars as one of history's greatest heroines in a major new production of Bernard Shaw's epic work directed by Daniel Sullivan. MTC's powerful new production opened on Broadway last night, April 25, at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Joining Rashad are Walter Bobbie (marking the theatrical director's first return to Broadway as an actor in over 20 years), Adam Chanler-Berat (Peter and the Starcatcher), Jack Davenport ("Smash"), John Glover (The Cherry Orchard), Patrick Page (MTC's Casa Valentina), Daniel Sunjata (MTC's The Country House), Maurice Jones (MTC's Linda), Russell G. Jones (MTC's Ruined), Max Gordon Moore (Indecent), Matthew Saldivar(MTC's Important Hats of the 20th Century), Robert Stanton (MTC's Fuddy Meers), Lou Sumrall(Frankie & Johnny in the Clair de Lune). the company also includes Tony Carlin (JUNK), Ben Horner (War Horse), Mandi Masden (MTC's August Wilson's Jitney), Howard W. Overshown (Julius Caesar), Michael Rudko (The Audience) and RJ Vaillancourt (Broadway Debut).

Set in 15th century France, Saint Joan follows a country girl whose mysterious visions propel her into elite circles. When the nation's rulers become threatened by her popularity and influence, they unite to bring her down and she finds herself on trial for her life. This timeless and powerful play dramatizes the limits of an individual in a society dominated by overwhelming political and religious forces.



Condola Rashad



Cynthia Erivo and Caleb



Cynthia Erivo and Caleb



Cynthia Erivo and Caleb



Condola Rashad with Cynthia Erivo and Caleb



Condola Rashad with Cynthia Erivo and Caleb



Condola Rashad with Cynthia Erivo and Caleb



Condola Rashad with Cynthia Erivo and Caleb



Condola Rashad with Cynthia Erivo and Caleb



Irene Gandy with Cynthia Erivo



Irene Gandy with Cynthia Erivo and Caleb



Condola Rashad



Condola Rashad



Condola Rashad



Condola Rashad



Condola Rashad



Condola Rashad



Phylicia Rashad



Phylicia Rashad and Condola Rashad



Phylicia Rashad and Condola Rashad



Phylicia Rashad and Condola Rashad



Phylicia Rashad and Condola Rashad



Phylicia Rashad and Condola Rashad



Phylicia Rashad and Condola Rashad



Phylicia Rashad



Barry Grove and Lynne Meadow with Condola Rashad



Cynthia Erivo



Cynthia Erivo with Condola Rashad



Cynthia Erivo with Condola Rashad



Condola Rashad and Max Klimavicius



Condola Rashad and Max Klimavicius



Condola Rashad and Max Klimavicius



Condola Rashad



Condola Rashad and Max Klimavicius



Condola Rashad



Condola Rashad



Condola Rashad



Condola Rashad



Condola Rashad



Condola Rashad



Condola Rashad



Condola Rashad



Condola Rashad



Condola Rashad and Max Klimavicius



Barry Grove, Lynne Meadow and the cast of â€˜Saint Joanâ€™ with Condola Rashad



Barry Grove, Lynne Meadow and the cast of â€˜Saint Joanâ€™ with Condola Rashad



Condola Rashad with Cynthia Erivo



Condola Rashad with Cynthia Erivo



Condola Rashad with Cynthia Erivo



Condola Rashad with Cynthia Erivo



Condola Rashad Portrait



Condola Rashad attends the Sardi's portrait unveiling for Condola Rashad at Sardi's Restaurant on May 10, 2018 in New York City.