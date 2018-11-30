ANASTASIA
Click Here for More Articles on ANASTASIA

Photo Coverage: Cody Simpson Takes His First Bows in ANASTASIA

Nov. 30, 2018  

Australian recording artist Cody Simpson made his Broadway debut in Anastasia last night, November 29, as leading man "Dmitry."

BroadwayWorld was there for the big night, and you can check out the photos below!

Cody Simpson burst onto the music scene in 2009 after being discovered and signed by Atlantic Records. He has gone on to release multiple records, tour with Justin Bieber, and created his new band, Cody Simpson & the Tide. Cody recently performed for the Queen of England at Buckingham Palace and spoke at the United Nations Ocean Conference as the UN Development Program's Ocean Advocate.

ANASTASIA opened on Broadway on April 24, 2017 at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street). The company is also led by Christy Altomare, John Bolton, Judy Kaye, Vicki Lewis and Max von Essen.

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), and direction by Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: Cody Simpson Takes His First Bows in ANASTASIA
Theatre Marquee

Photo Coverage: Cody Simpson Takes His First Bows in ANASTASIA
Theatre Marquee

Photo Coverage: Cody Simpson Takes His First Bows in ANASTASIA
Theatre Marquee

Photo Coverage: Cody Simpson Takes His First Bows in ANASTASIA
Theatre Marquee

Photo Coverage: Cody Simpson Takes His First Bows in ANASTASIA
Lobby cast board

Photo Coverage: Cody Simpson Takes His First Bows in ANASTASIA
Cody Simpson

Photo Coverage: Cody Simpson Takes His First Bows in ANASTASIA
Cody Simpson

Photo Coverage: Cody Simpson Takes His First Bows in ANASTASIA
Cody Simpson

Photo Coverage: Cody Simpson Takes His First Bows in ANASTASIA
Judy Kaye and Max von Essen with Cody Simpson

Photo Coverage: Cody Simpson Takes His First Bows in ANASTASIA
Judy Kaye and Max von Essen with Cody Simpson

Photo Coverage: Cody Simpson Takes His First Bows in ANASTASIA
Judy Kaye and Max von Essen with Cody Simpson

Photo Coverage: Cody Simpson Takes His First Bows in ANASTASIA
Cody Simpson

Photo Coverage: Cody Simpson Takes His First Bows in ANASTASIA
Cody Simpson and Christy Altomare

Photo Coverage: Cody Simpson Takes His First Bows in ANASTASIA
Judy Kaye, Christy Altomare and Max von Essen with Cody Simpson

Photo Coverage: Cody Simpson Takes His First Bows in ANASTASIA
Judy Kaye, Christy Altomare, Max von Essen and Vicki Lewis with Cody Simpson

Photo Coverage: Cody Simpson Takes His First Bows in ANASTASIA
Cody Simpson and Christy Altomare

Photo Coverage: Cody Simpson Takes His First Bows in ANASTASIA
Cody Simpson

Photo Coverage: Cody Simpson Takes His First Bows in ANASTASIA
Judy Kaye, Christy Altomare, Max von Essen and Vicki Lewis with Cody Simpson

Photo Coverage: Cody Simpson Takes His First Bows in ANASTASIA
Cody Simpson

Photo Coverage: Cody Simpson Takes His First Bows in ANASTASIA
Cody Simpson and Christy Altomare

Photo Coverage: Cody Simpson Takes His First Bows in ANASTASIA
Judy Kaye, Christy Altomare, Max von Essen and Vicki Lewis with Cody Simpson

Photo Coverage: Cody Simpson Takes His First Bows in ANASTASIA
Cody Simpson and Christy Altomare

Photo Coverage: Cody Simpson Takes His First Bows in ANASTASIA
Cody Simpson

Photo Coverage: Cody Simpson Takes His First Bows in ANASTASIA
Cody Simpson and Christy Altomare

Photo Coverage: Cody Simpson Takes His First Bows in ANASTASIA
John Bolton, Judy Kaye, Christy Altomare, Max von Essen and Vicki Lewis with Cody Simpson

Photo Coverage: Cody Simpson Takes His First Bows in ANASTASIA
Judy Kaye and Christy Altomare with Cody Simpson

Photo Coverage: Cody Simpson Takes His First Bows in ANASTASIA
Cody Simpson

Photo Coverage: Cody Simpson Takes His First Bows in ANASTASIA
Cody Simpson

Photo Coverage: Cody Simpson Takes His First Bows in ANASTASIA
John Bolton, Judy Kaye, Christy Altomare, Max von Essen and Vicki Lewis with Cody Simpson

Photo Coverage: Cody Simpson Takes His First Bows in ANASTASIA
Cody Simpson

Photo Coverage: Cody Simpson Takes His First Bows in ANASTASIA
John Bolton, Judy Kaye, Christy Altomare, Max von Essen and Vicki Lewis with Cody Simpson

Photo Coverage: Cody Simpson Takes His First Bows in ANASTASIA
John Bolton, Judy Kaye, Christy Altomare, Max von Essen and Vicki Lewis with Cody Simpson

Photo Coverage: Cody Simpson Takes His First Bows in ANASTASIA
Cody Simpson and Christy Altomare

Photo Coverage: Cody Simpson Takes His First Bows in ANASTASIA
Christy Altomare and Max von Essen with Cody Simpson

Photo Coverage: Cody Simpson Takes His First Bows in ANASTASIA
Christy Altomare and Max von Essen with Cody Simpson

Photo Coverage: Cody Simpson Takes His First Bows in ANASTASIA
Cody Simpson and Christy Altomare

Photo Coverage: Cody Simpson Takes His First Bows in ANASTASIA
John Bolton, Judy Kaye, Christy Altomare, Max von Essen and Vicki Lewis with Cody Simpson

Photo Coverage: Cody Simpson Takes His First Bows in ANASTASIA
Cody Simpson and Christy Altomare

buy tickets

Related Articles






From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Cody Simpson Takes His First Bows in ANASTASIA
  • Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
  • Up on the Marquee: CHOIR BOY
  • Photo Coverage: The Stars of THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS Meet The Press!
  • Photo Coverage: Meet the Cast of CHOIR BOY on Broadway!
  • Up on the Marquee: TRUE WEST, with Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE