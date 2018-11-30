Photo Coverage: Cody Simpson Takes His First Bows in ANASTASIA

Australian recording artist Cody Simpson made his Broadway debut in Anastasia last night, November 29, as leading man "Dmitry."

BroadwayWorld was there for the big night, and you can check out the photos below!

Cody Simpson burst onto the music scene in 2009 after being discovered and signed by Atlantic Records. He has gone on to release multiple records, tour with Justin Bieber, and created his new band, Cody Simpson & the Tide. Cody recently performed for the Queen of England at Buckingham Palace and spoke at the United Nations Ocean Conference as the UN Development Program's Ocean Advocate.

ANASTASIA opened on Broadway on April 24, 2017 at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street). The company is also led by Christy Altomare, John Bolton, Judy Kaye, Vicki Lewis and Max von Essen.

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), and direction by Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Theatre Marquee



Theatre Marquee



Theatre Marquee



Theatre Marquee



Lobby cast board



Cody Simpson



Cody Simpson



Cody Simpson



Judy Kaye and Max von Essen with Cody Simpson



Judy Kaye and Max von Essen with Cody Simpson



Judy Kaye and Max von Essen with Cody Simpson



Cody Simpson



Cody Simpson and Christy Altomare



Judy Kaye, Christy Altomare and Max von Essen with Cody Simpson



Judy Kaye, Christy Altomare, Max von Essen and Vicki Lewis with Cody Simpson



Cody Simpson and Christy Altomare



Cody Simpson



Judy Kaye, Christy Altomare, Max von Essen and Vicki Lewis with Cody Simpson



Cody Simpson



Cody Simpson and Christy Altomare



Judy Kaye, Christy Altomare, Max von Essen and Vicki Lewis with Cody Simpson



Cody Simpson and Christy Altomare



Cody Simpson



Cody Simpson and Christy Altomare



John Bolton, Judy Kaye, Christy Altomare, Max von Essen and Vicki Lewis with Cody Simpson



Judy Kaye and Christy Altomare with Cody Simpson



Cody Simpson



Cody Simpson



John Bolton, Judy Kaye, Christy Altomare, Max von Essen and Vicki Lewis with Cody Simpson



Cody Simpson



John Bolton, Judy Kaye, Christy Altomare, Max von Essen and Vicki Lewis with Cody Simpson



John Bolton, Judy Kaye, Christy Altomare, Max von Essen and Vicki Lewis with Cody Simpson



Cody Simpson and Christy Altomare



Christy Altomare and Max von Essen with Cody Simpson



Christy Altomare and Max von Essen with Cody Simpson



Cody Simpson and Christy Altomare



John Bolton, Judy Kaye, Christy Altomare, Max von Essen and Vicki Lewis with Cody Simpson



Cody Simpson and Christy Altomare