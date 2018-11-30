Photo Coverage: Cody Simpson Takes His First Bows in ANASTASIA
Australian recording artist Cody Simpson made his Broadway debut in Anastasia last night, November 29, as leading man "Dmitry."
BroadwayWorld was there for the big night, and you can check out the photos below!
Cody Simpson burst onto the music scene in 2009 after being discovered and signed by Atlantic Records. He has gone on to release multiple records, tour with Justin Bieber, and created his new band, Cody Simpson & the Tide. Cody recently performed for the Queen of England at Buckingham Palace and spoke at the United Nations Ocean Conference as the UN Development Program's Ocean Advocate.
ANASTASIA opened on Broadway on April 24, 2017 at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street). The company is also led by Christy Altomare, John Bolton, Judy Kaye, Vicki Lewis and Max von Essen.
ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), and direction by Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Theatre Marquee
Theatre Marquee
Theatre Marquee
Theatre Marquee
Lobby cast board
Judy Kaye and Max von Essen with Cody Simpson
Judy Kaye and Max von Essen with Cody Simpson
Judy Kaye and Max von Essen with Cody Simpson
Cody Simpson and Christy Altomare
Judy Kaye, Christy Altomare and Max von Essen with Cody Simpson
Judy Kaye, Christy Altomare, Max von Essen and Vicki Lewis with Cody Simpson
Cody Simpson and Christy Altomare
Judy Kaye, Christy Altomare, Max von Essen and Vicki Lewis with Cody Simpson
Cody Simpson and Christy Altomare
Judy Kaye, Christy Altomare, Max von Essen and Vicki Lewis with Cody Simpson
Cody Simpson and Christy Altomare
Cody Simpson and Christy Altomare
John Bolton, Judy Kaye, Christy Altomare, Max von Essen and Vicki Lewis with Cody Simpson
Judy Kaye and Christy Altomare with Cody Simpson
John Bolton, Judy Kaye, Christy Altomare, Max von Essen and Vicki Lewis with Cody Simpson
John Bolton, Judy Kaye, Christy Altomare, Max von Essen and Vicki Lewis with Cody Simpson
John Bolton, Judy Kaye, Christy Altomare, Max von Essen and Vicki Lewis with Cody Simpson
Cody Simpson and Christy Altomare
Christy Altomare and Max von Essen with Cody Simpson
Christy Altomare and Max von Essen with Cody Simpson
Cody Simpson and Christy Altomare
John Bolton, Judy Kaye, Christy Altomare, Max von Essen and Vicki Lewis with Cody Simpson