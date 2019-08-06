SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK
Photo Coverage: CORIOLANUS Takes Opening Night Bows in Central Park!

Aug. 6, 2019  

The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park production of CORIOLANUS, directed by Daniel Sullivan, opened just last night at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park. We're taking you inside the big night below!

The cast of CORIOLANUS includes Justin P. Armstrong (Ensemble), Teagle F. Bougere (Menenius Agrippa), Kate Burton (Volumnia),Jonathan Cake (Caius Martius Coriolanus), Louis Cancelmi (Tullus Aufidius), Katharine Chin (Ensemble), Gregory Connors (Ensemble),Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr. (Ensemble), Biko Eisen-Martin (Ensemble), Bree Elrod (Ensemble), Nayib Felix (Ensemble), Josiah Gaffney(Young Martius Standby), Chris Ghaffari (Titus Lartius), Enid Graham (Junius Brutus), Christopher Ryan Grant (Ensemble), Emeka Guindo(Young Martius), Jonathan Hadary (Sicinius Velutus), Suzannah Herschkowitz (Ensemble), Gemma Josephine (Ensemble), Thomas Kopache (First Senator), Tyler La Marr (Ensemble), L'Oreál Lampley (Ensemble), Jack LeGoff (Ensemble), Alejandra Mangini (Ensemble),Louis Reyes McWilliams (Ensemble), Max Gordon Moore (First Citizen), Tom Nelis (Cominius), Nneka Okafor (Virgilia), Donovan Price(Ensemble), Sebastian Roy (Ensemble), Ali Skamangas (Ensemble), Jason Paul Tate (Ensemble), and Amelia Workman (Valeria).

CORIOLANUS features scenic design by Beowulf Boritt; costume design by Kaye Voyce; lighting design by Japhy Weideman; sound design by Jessica Paz; music composition by Dan Moses Schreier; hair and wig design by Tom Watson; makeup design by Tommy Kurzman; and fight direction by Steve Rankin.

CORIOLANUS, the Bard's blistering drama about a general voted into power by a populace hungry for change and the unraveling that follows, returns for the first time since 1979. Daniel Sullivan directs a modern-day version of this riveting epic of democracy and demagoguery. Sullivan last staged Troilus and Cressida at The Delacorte Theater in 2016, and his other Park credits include Cymbeline, King Lear, The Comedy of Errors, As You Like It, and All's Well That Ends Well.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

The cast of CORIOLANUS

The cast of CORIOLANUS

The cast of CORIOLANUS

Tom Nelis, Jonathan Hadary, Enid Graham

Louis Cancelmi, Teagle F. Bougere

Kate Burton

Kate Burton

Jonathan Cake

Jonathan Cake

The cast of CORIOLANUS

The cast of CORIOLANUS

Emika Guindo

Emika Guindo

Jack LeGoff

Jack LeGoff

Tom Nelis

Tom Nelis

Beowulf Boritt

Beowulf Boritt

Jonathan Hadary

Jonathan Hadary

Daryl Gene Daughtry, Jr., Thomas Kopache

Daryl Gene Daughtry, Jr, Thomas Kopache

Enid Graham

Enid Graham

Jason Paul Tate, Tyler LaMarr

Jason Paul Tate, Tyler LaMarr

Teagle F. Bougere

Teagle F. Bougere

Louis Reyes McWilliams, Biko Eisen-Martin, Donovan Price

Louis Reyes McWilliams, Biko Eisen-Martin, Donovan Price

Justin P. Armstrong and guest

Justin P. Armstrong and guest

Gregory Connors

Gregory Connors

Kate Burton

Kate Burton

Christopher Ryan Grant, Kate Burton

Christopher Ryan Grant

Christopher Ryan Grant

Katherine Chin, Nayib Felix, Alejandra Mangini, Sebastian Roy

Katherine Chin, Nayib Felix, Alejandra Mangini, Sebastian Roy

Bree Elrod

Bree Elrod

Suzannah Hershkowitz and guest

Suzannah Hershkowitz and guest

Amelia Workman

Amelia Workman

Max Gordon Moore

Max Gordon Moore

Nneka Okafor

Nneka Okafor

Chris Ghaffari

Chris Ghaffari

Louis Cancelmi

Louis Cancelmi

Christopher Ryan Grant, Louis Cancelmi

L'Oreal Lampley

L'Oreal Lampley

Jonathan Cake

Jonathan Cake

Mark Linn Baker, Ruby Baker

Mark Linn Baker, Ruby Baker

Lee Wilkof

Lee Wilkof

Benjamin Luis McCracken

Benjamin Luis McCracken

Tayler Harris

Tayler Harris

Jovan Watlington

Jovan Watlington

Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus

Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus

Tamika Lawrence

Tamika Lawrence

Jason Tam

Jason Tam

Annaleigh Ashford, Joe Tapper

Annaleigh Ashford, Joe Tapper

Jessica Hecht, Tim Blake Nelson

Jessica Hecht, Tim Blake Nelson

Jelani Alladin

Jelani Alladin

Heather Lind

Heather Lind

Maryann Plunkett, Jamie Sanders

Maryann Plunkett, Jamie Sanders

F. Murray Abraham

F. Murray Abraham

Sam Mendes

Sam Mendes

Alex Hernandez

Alex Hernandez

Brenda Braxton, Tyrone Mitchell Henderson

Brenda Braxton, Tyrone Mitchell Henderson

Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Brenda Braxton, Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Jessica Hecht, Michael Grief

Jessica Hecht, Michael Grief

Victoria Clark

Victoria Clark

Sam Waterston

Sam Waterston

Ari'el Stachel

Ari'el Stachel

Lauren O'Leary

Lauren O'Leary

Javen Crosby

Javen Crosby

Will Roland, Stephanie Wessels

Will Roland, Stephanie Wessels

Corey Stoll, Nadia Bowers

Corey Stoll, Nadia Bowers

Nikki M. James

Nikki M. James

John Douglas Thompson

John Douglas Thompson

Dan Moses Schreier

Dan Moses Schreier

Kate Walsh

Kate Walsh

Adam Chanler-Berat

Adam Chanler-Berat

Isaac Cole Powell

Isaac Cole Powell

Suzan-Lori Parks, Christian Konopka

Suzan-Lori Parks, Christian Konopka

Raul Esparza

Raul Esparza

Daniel Sullivan, Oskar Eustis

Daniel Sullivan, Oskar Eustis

Debra Monk

Debra Monk

Axel Alvin, Jr.

Axel Alvin, Jr.

Teal Wicks, Dee Roscioli

Teal Wicks, Dee Roscioli



