Photo Coverage: CORIOLANUS Takes Opening Night Bows in Central Park!

The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park production of CORIOLANUS, directed by Daniel Sullivan, opened just last night at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park. We're taking you inside the big night below!

The cast of CORIOLANUS includes Justin P. Armstrong (Ensemble), Teagle F. Bougere (Menenius Agrippa), Kate Burton (Volumnia),Jonathan Cake (Caius Martius Coriolanus), Louis Cancelmi (Tullus Aufidius), Katharine Chin (Ensemble), Gregory Connors (Ensemble),Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr. (Ensemble), Biko Eisen-Martin (Ensemble), Bree Elrod (Ensemble), Nayib Felix (Ensemble), Josiah Gaffney(Young Martius Standby), Chris Ghaffari (Titus Lartius), Enid Graham (Junius Brutus), Christopher Ryan Grant (Ensemble), Emeka Guindo(Young Martius), Jonathan Hadary (Sicinius Velutus), Suzannah Herschkowitz (Ensemble), Gemma Josephine (Ensemble), Thomas Kopache (First Senator), Tyler La Marr (Ensemble), L'Oreál Lampley (Ensemble), Jack LeGoff (Ensemble), Alejandra Mangini (Ensemble),Louis Reyes McWilliams (Ensemble), Max Gordon Moore (First Citizen), Tom Nelis (Cominius), Nneka Okafor (Virgilia), Donovan Price(Ensemble), Sebastian Roy (Ensemble), Ali Skamangas (Ensemble), Jason Paul Tate (Ensemble), and Amelia Workman (Valeria).

CORIOLANUS features scenic design by Beowulf Boritt; costume design by Kaye Voyce; lighting design by Japhy Weideman; sound design by Jessica Paz; music composition by Dan Moses Schreier; hair and wig design by Tom Watson; makeup design by Tommy Kurzman; and fight direction by Steve Rankin.

CORIOLANUS, the Bard's blistering drama about a general voted into power by a populace hungry for change and the unraveling that follows, returns for the first time since 1979. Daniel Sullivan directs a modern-day version of this riveting epic of democracy and demagoguery. Sullivan last staged Troilus and Cressida at The Delacorte Theater in 2016, and his other Park credits include Cymbeline, King Lear, The Comedy of Errors, As You Like It, and All's Well That Ends Well.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



The cast of CORIOLANUS



Tom Nelis, Jonathan Hadary, Enid Graham



Louis Cancelmi, Teagle F. Bougere



Kate Burton



Jonathan Cake



The cast of CORIOLANUS



Emika Guindo



Jack LeGoff



Tom Nelis



Beowulf Boritt



Jonathan Hadary



Daryl Gene Daughtry, Jr., Thomas Kopache



Enid Graham



Jason Paul Tate, Tyler LaMarr



Teagle F. Bougere



Louis Reyes McWilliams, Biko Eisen-Martin, Donovan Price



Justin P. Armstrong and guest



Gregory Connors



Kate Burton



Christopher Ryan Grant, Kate Burton



Christopher Ryan Grant



Katherine Chin, Nayib Felix, Alejandra Mangini, Sebastian Roy



Bree Elrod



Suzannah Hershkowitz and guest



Amelia Workman



Max Gordon Moore



Nneka Okafor



Chris Ghaffari



Louis Cancelmi



Christopher Ryan Grant, Louis Cancelmi



L'Oreal Lampley



Jonathan Cake



Mark Linn Baker, Ruby Baker



Lee Wilkof



Benjamin Luis McCracken



Tayler Harris



Jovan Watlington



Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus



Tamika Lawrence



Jason Tam



Annaleigh Ashford, Joe Tapper



Jessica Hecht, Tim Blake Nelson



Jelani Alladin



Heather Lind



Maryann Plunkett, Jamie Sanders



F. Murray Abraham



Sam Mendes



Alex Hernandez



Brenda Braxton, Tyrone Mitchell Henderson



Ruben Santiago-Hudson



Brenda Braxton, Ruben Santiago-Hudson



Jessica Hecht, Michael Grief



Victoria Clark



Sam Waterston



Ari'el Stachel



Lauren O'Leary



Javen Crosby



Will Roland, Stephanie Wessels



Corey Stoll, Nadia Bowers



Nikki M. James



John Douglas Thompson



Dan Moses Schreier



Kate Walsh



Adam Chanler-Berat



Isaac Cole Powell



Suzan-Lori Parks, Christian Konopka



Raul Esparza



Daniel Sullivan, Oskar Eustis



Debra Monk



Axel Alvin, Jr.



Teal Wicks, Dee Roscioli



