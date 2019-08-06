Photo Coverage: CORIOLANUS Takes Opening Night Bows in Central Park!
The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park production of CORIOLANUS, directed by Daniel Sullivan, opened just last night at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park. We're taking you inside the big night below!
The cast of CORIOLANUS includes Justin P. Armstrong (Ensemble), Teagle F. Bougere (Menenius Agrippa), Kate Burton (Volumnia),Jonathan Cake (Caius Martius Coriolanus), Louis Cancelmi (Tullus Aufidius), Katharine Chin (Ensemble), Gregory Connors (Ensemble),Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr. (Ensemble), Biko Eisen-Martin (Ensemble), Bree Elrod (Ensemble), Nayib Felix (Ensemble), Josiah Gaffney(Young Martius Standby), Chris Ghaffari (Titus Lartius), Enid Graham (Junius Brutus), Christopher Ryan Grant (Ensemble), Emeka Guindo(Young Martius), Jonathan Hadary (Sicinius Velutus), Suzannah Herschkowitz (Ensemble), Gemma Josephine (Ensemble), Thomas Kopache (First Senator), Tyler La Marr (Ensemble), L'Oreál Lampley (Ensemble), Jack LeGoff (Ensemble), Alejandra Mangini (Ensemble),Louis Reyes McWilliams (Ensemble), Max Gordon Moore (First Citizen), Tom Nelis (Cominius), Nneka Okafor (Virgilia), Donovan Price(Ensemble), Sebastian Roy (Ensemble), Ali Skamangas (Ensemble), Jason Paul Tate (Ensemble), and Amelia Workman (Valeria).
CORIOLANUS features scenic design by Beowulf Boritt; costume design by Kaye Voyce; lighting design by Japhy Weideman; sound design by Jessica Paz; music composition by Dan Moses Schreier; hair and wig design by Tom Watson; makeup design by Tommy Kurzman; and fight direction by Steve Rankin.
CORIOLANUS, the Bard's blistering drama about a general voted into power by a populace hungry for change and the unraveling that follows, returns for the first time since 1979. Daniel Sullivan directs a modern-day version of this riveting epic of democracy and demagoguery. Sullivan last staged Troilus and Cressida at The Delacorte Theater in 2016, and his other Park credits include Cymbeline, King Lear, The Comedy of Errors, As You Like It, and All's Well That Ends Well.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
The cast of CORIOLANUS
Tom Nelis, Jonathan Hadary, Enid Graham
Louis Cancelmi, Teagle F. Bougere
The cast of CORIOLANUS
Emika Guindo
Daryl Gene Daughtry, Jr., Thomas Kopache
Jason Paul Tate, Tyler LaMarr
Teagle F. Bougere
Louis Reyes McWilliams, Biko Eisen-Martin, Donovan Price
Justin P. Armstrong and guest
Christopher Ryan Grant, Kate Burton
Katherine Chin, Nayib Felix, Alejandra Mangini, Sebastian Roy
Suzannah Hershkowitz and guest
Max Gordon Moore
Christopher Ryan Grant, Louis Cancelmi
L'Oreal Lampley
Mark Linn Baker, Ruby Baker
Jovan Watlington
Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus
Jessica Hecht, Tim Blake Nelson
Maryann Plunkett, Jamie Sanders
Brenda Braxton, Tyrone Mitchell Henderson
Brenda Braxton, Ruben Santiago-Hudson
Lauren O'Leary
Will Roland, Stephanie Wessels
Nikki M. James
Suzan-Lori Parks, Christian Konopka
Axel Alvin, Jr.
