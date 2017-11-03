Photo Coverage: Bryce Pinkham, Denee Benton & More Star in OF THEE I SING at Carnegie Hall

Nov. 3, 2017  

The voices of MasterVoices were gloriously heard in Carnegie Hall last night as Artistic Director Ted Sperling, orchestra and chorus brought a concert version of George & Ira Gershwin's Of Thee I Sing T. Stern Auditorium.

The cast included Bryce Pinkham, Denee Benton, Kevin Chamberlin, Elizabeth Stanley, Chuck Cooper, Brad Oscar, Fred Applegate, David Pittu, Richard J. Miller Jr. Esq, Rhett Guter, Anna Landy and narrator Mo Rocca.

Of Thee I Sing is a satiric tale of truth, justice and corn muffins that skewers the electoral process and the first musical to win the Pulitzer Prize. With a book by George S. Kaufman and Morrie Riskind, this 1931 musical is especially timely for the current electoral season.

An additional performance will take place on Sat. Nov 4th at Tilles Center for the Performing Arts at LIU Post.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Ted Sperling, Artistic Director/Conductor Master Voices

Brad Oscar & Fred Applegate

Bryce Pinkham & Denee Benton

Kevin Chamberlin & Brad Oscar

Chuck Cooper, Brad Oscar, Fred Applegate

Elizabeth Stanley

Bryce Pinkham

Kevin Chamberlin, Brad Oscar, Fred Applegate

Mo Rocca

Ted Sperling

Of Thee I Sing

Of Thee I Sing

Rhett Guter & Anna Landy

Bryce Pinkham & Denee Benton

Ellen Marcus, Vice-Chair & Jennifer Collins, Executive Director Master Voices

Beth Holland, Hepsen Uzcan, Eda Sorokoff

Of Thee I Sing

Carnegie Hall Rose Museum


