Photo Coverage: Bryce Pinkham, Denee Benton & More Star in OF THEE I SING at Carnegie Hall
The voices of MasterVoices were gloriously heard in Carnegie Hall last night as Artistic Director Ted Sperling, orchestra and chorus brought a concert version of George & Ira Gershwin's Of Thee I Sing T. Stern Auditorium.
The cast included Bryce Pinkham, Denee Benton, Kevin Chamberlin, Elizabeth Stanley, Chuck Cooper, Brad Oscar, Fred Applegate, David Pittu, Richard J. Miller Jr. Esq, Rhett Guter, Anna Landy and narrator Mo Rocca.
Of Thee I Sing is a satiric tale of truth, justice and corn muffins that skewers the electoral process and the first musical to win the Pulitzer Prize. With a book by George S. Kaufman and Morrie Riskind, this 1931 musical is especially timely for the current electoral season.
An additional performance will take place on Sat. Nov 4th at Tilles Center for the Performing Arts at LIU Post.
Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff
