Photo Coverage: Bryce Pinkham, Denee Benton & More Star in OF THEE I SING at Carnegie Hall

The voices of MasterVoices were gloriously heard in Carnegie Hall last night as Artistic Director Ted Sperling, orchestra and chorus brought a concert version of George & Ira Gershwin's Of Thee I Sing T. Stern Auditorium.

The cast included Bryce Pinkham, Denee Benton, Kevin Chamberlin, Elizabeth Stanley, Chuck Cooper, Brad Oscar, Fred Applegate, David Pittu, Richard J. Miller Jr. Esq, Rhett Guter, Anna Landy and narrator Mo Rocca.

Of Thee I Sing is a satiric tale of truth, justice and corn muffins that skewers the electoral process and the first musical to win the Pulitzer Prize. With a book by George S. Kaufman and Morrie Riskind, this 1931 musical is especially timely for the current electoral season.

An additional performance will take place on Sat. Nov 4th at Tilles Center for the Performing Arts at LIU Post.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



Ted Sperling, Artistic Director/Conductor Master Voices



Brad Oscar & Fred Applegate



Bryce Pinkham & Denee Benton



Kevin Chamberlin & Brad Oscar



Chuck Cooper, Brad Oscar, Fred Applegate



Elizabeth Stanley



Bryce Pinkham



Kevin Chamberlin, Brad Oscar, Fred Applegate



Mo Rocca



Ted Sperling



Of Thee I Sing



Of Thee I Sing



Rhett Guter & Anna Landy



Bryce Pinkham & Denee Benton



Ellen Marcus, Vice-Chair & Jennifer Collins, Executive Director Master Voices



Beth Holland, Hepsen Uzcan, Eda Sorokoff



Of Thee I Sing



Carnegie Hall Rose Museum