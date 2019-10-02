Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY

Tony Award & Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Robert Schenkkan returns to Broadway with the second of his two exhilarating dramas celebrating Lyndon B. Johnson's legacy: The Great Society starring Brian Cox ("Succession"), directed by Bill Rauch. This new play officially opened on Broadway last night, October 1 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65th St). This is a 12-week limited engagement.

Capturing Johnson's attempts to build a just society for all, The Great Society follows his triumph in a landslide election to the agonizing decision not to run for re-election just three years later. It was an era that would define history forever: the rise of the Civil Rights Movement, the deaths of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, the escalation of the Vietnam War, and the creation of some of the greatest social programs America has ever known-and one man was at the center of it all: LBJ.

BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and we're taking you inside the festivities below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Geoffrey Eaton



Geoffrey Eaton



Tony Roberts, Jamie deRoy



Tony Roberts, Jamie deRoy



David Korins and guest



David Korins and guest



Dylan Baker, Becky Ann Baker



Dylan Baker, Becky Ann Baker



Linda Cho



Linda Cho



Margery Gray Harnick, Sheldon Harnick



Margery Gray Harnick, Sheldon Harnick



Tony Yazbeck



Tony Yazbeck



Doris Kearns Goodwin



Doris Kearns Goodwin



Panio Gianopoulos, Molly Ringwald



Panio Gianopoulos, Molly Ringwald



Molly Ringwald



Geneva Carr



Geneva Carr



Marsha Mason



Marsha Mason



Peter Friedman, Caitlin O'Connell



Julie White



Julie White



Megan Kane, Ben Rappaport



Megan Kane, Ben Rappaport



Joel Fields



Joel Fields



Eric Bogosian



Eric Bogosian



Arian Moayed, Eric Bogosian



Arian Moayed



Arian Moayed



Patricia Clarkson



Patricia Clarkson



Ben McKenzie, Morena Baccarin



Ben McKenzie, Morena Baccarin



F. Murray Abraham



F. Murray Abraham



Adam Kantor



Adam Kantor



Brent Langdon, Kristine Nielsen



Brent Langdon, Kristine Nielsen



Neil Pepe



Neil Pepe



Christopher Ashley



Christopher Ashley



Kenny Leon, Norm Lewis



Norm Lewis



Norm Lewis



Kenny Leon



Kenny Leon



Alan Cumming



Alan Cumming



Elizabeth Ashley



Will Hochman



Will Hochman