Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY

Article Pixel Oct. 2, 2019  

Tony Award & Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Robert Schenkkan returns to Broadway with the second of his two exhilarating dramas celebrating Lyndon B. Johnson's legacy: The Great Society starring Brian Cox ("Succession"), directed by Bill Rauch. This new play officially opened on Broadway last night, October 1 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65th St). This is a 12-week limited engagement.

Capturing Johnson's attempts to build a just society for all, The Great Society follows his triumph in a landslide election to the agonizing decision not to run for re-election just three years later. It was an era that would define history forever: the rise of the Civil Rights Movement, the deaths of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, the escalation of the Vietnam War, and the creation of some of the greatest social programs America has ever known-and one man was at the center of it all: LBJ.

BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and we're taking you inside the festivities below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
Geoffrey Eaton

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
Geoffrey Eaton

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
Tony Roberts, Jamie deRoy

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
Tony Roberts, Jamie deRoy

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
David Korins and guest

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
David Korins and guest

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
Dylan Baker, Becky Ann Baker

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
Dylan Baker, Becky Ann Baker

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
Linda Cho

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
Linda Cho

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
Margery Gray Harnick, Sheldon Harnick

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
Margery Gray Harnick, Sheldon Harnick

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
Tony Yazbeck

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
Tony Yazbeck

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
Doris Kearns Goodwin

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
Doris Kearns Goodwin

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
Panio Gianopoulos, Molly Ringwald

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
Panio Gianopoulos, Molly Ringwald

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
Molly Ringwald

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
Geneva Carr

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
Geneva Carr

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
Marsha Mason

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
Marsha Mason

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
Peter Friedman, Caitlin O'Connell

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
Julie White

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
Julie White

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
Megan Kane, Ben Rappaport

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
Megan Kane, Ben Rappaport

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
Joel Fields

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
Joel Fields

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
Eric Bogosian

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
Eric Bogosian

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
Arian Moayed, Eric Bogosian

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
Arian Moayed

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
Arian Moayed

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
Patricia Clarkson

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
Patricia Clarkson

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
Ben McKenzie, Morena Baccarin

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
Ben McKenzie, Morena Baccarin

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
F. Murray Abraham

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
F. Murray Abraham

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
Adam Kantor

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
Adam Kantor

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
Brent Langdon, Kristine Nielsen

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
Brent Langdon, Kristine Nielsen

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
Neil Pepe

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
Neil Pepe

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
Christopher Ashley

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
Christopher Ashley

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
Kenny Leon, Norm Lewis

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
Norm Lewis

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
Norm Lewis

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
Kenny Leon

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
Kenny Leon

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
Alan Cumming

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
Alan Cumming

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
Elizabeth Ashley

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
Will Hochman

Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
Will Hochman



Related Articles

From This Author Jennifer Broski

  • Photo Coverage: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY
  • Photo Coverage: THE GREAT SOCIETY Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
  • Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD
  • Photo Coverage: Go Inside Opening Night of Atlantic Theater Company's SUNDAY