Photo Coverage: Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate Andrew Lloyd Webber at American Theatre Wing Gala!

Sep. 25, 2018  

Just last night, The American Theatre Wing celebrated 101 Years of supporting strong and fearless voices in the American Theatre with a tribute to Andrew Lloyd Webber's unrivaled body of work amassed over five decades. Performers included Tony Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Brandon Victor Dixon, Tony winner and Grammy Award nominee Heather Headley, Tony winner Katrina Lenk, Tony and Grammy nominee Norm Lewis, Webber muse Sierra Boggess, two-time Andrew Lloyd Webber Initiative recipient Sydney Lopes, and a mega-band that includes School of Rock alumni Evie Dolan, Ethan Khusidman, Raghav Mehrotra, and Brandon Niederauer.

The funds raised at the Gala provide vital support for the Wing's programs, which champion theatrical excellence at every stage and ensure that American Theatre has a dynamic and diverse future.

Past honorees have included Cecily Tyson, James Earl Jones, Dame Angela Lansbury, Harold Prince, the Redgrave Family, Sir Howard Stringer, Frank Loesser, Jerry Herman,Carol Channing, Tommy Tune, Matthew Broderick, Nathan Lane, Les Moonves, Isabelle Stevenson, Jerry Bock, Cy Coleman, John Kander, Fred Ebb, Betty Comden, Adolph Green, Marvin Hamlisch, Sheldon Harnick, Stephen Sondheim, Charles Strouse, Graciela Daniele, Kathleen Marshall, Susan Stroman, Julie Taymor, and many more.

In 2016, Andrew Lloyd Webber gave the American Theatre Wing a $1.3 million, three-year grant to support theatre education opportunities for diverse and underserved young people and public schools across the U.S. Since then, the Andrew Lloyd Webber Initiative has provided more than $1 million in grants and scholarships for schools wishing to enhance their theater programs and students wishing to further their theater training, reaching over twenty-two thousand students nationwide.

Check out photos from the star-studded red carpet below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Stewart Lane, Bonnie Comley

Jamie deRoy

Leah Lane

Nadine Wong, CeCe Black

David Henry Hwang

David Henry Hwang

Felix Cisneros, Heather Hitchens

Nick Scandalios, Margo Nederlander, James L. Nederlander

Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Bobby Lopez

Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Bobby Lopez

Anki Leeds and guest

Laura Osnes, Nathan Johnson

Laura Osnes, Nathan Johnson

Peter Barbey, Pamela Barbey

Stephen Lewin, Debbie Lewin

Imogen Lloyd Webber

Imogen Lloyd Webber

Sydney Lopes

Sydney Lopes

Jordan Roth

Sierra Boggess

Sierra Boggess

Norm Lewis

Norm Lewis

Raghav Mehrotra, Ethan Khusidman, Brandon Niederauer, Evie Dolan

Raghav Mehrotra, Ethan Khusidman, Brandon Niederauer, Evie Dolan

Al Roker, Deborah Roberts

Al Roker, Deborah Roberts

Liz Claman

Marva A. Smalls

Raghav Mehrotra, Ethan Khusidman, Sierra Boggess, Evie Dolan, Brandon Niederauer

Raghav Mehrotra, Ethan Khusidman, Sierra Boggess, Evie Dolan, Brandon Niederauer

Joshua Henry

Joshua Henry

Andrew Lloyd Webber

David Henry Hwang, Heather Hitchens, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Madeleine Lloyd Webber

David Henry Hwang, Heather Hitchens, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Madeleine Lloyd Webber

Brandon Victor Dixon

Brandon Victor Dixon

Walter Bobbie

Walter Bobbie

Rachel York

Rachel York

Janelle McDermoth

Janelle McDermoth

Randi Zuckerberg

Randi Zuckerberg

Ward Horton, Roxanna Hope Radja, Michael Hsu Rosen, Jack DiFalco

Ward Horton, Roxanna Hope Radja, Michael Hsu Rosen, Jack DiFalco

Jim Dale

Jim Dale

Alia Jones-Harvey

Alia Jones-Harvey

Zach Adkins

Zach Adkins

Jeffrey Seller

Tracy Weiler, Ken Davenport

Tracy Weiler, Ken Davenport

Michael Urie

Michael Urie

LaTanya Richardson Jackson

LaTanya Richardson Jackson

Kevin McCollum

Kevin McCollum

Ashley Park

Ashley Park

Benim Foster, Rachel Bay Jones

Benim Foster, Rachel Bay Jones

