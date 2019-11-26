Photo Coverage: BROADWAY THE CALLA-WAY With Liz Callaway & Ann Hampton Callaway At Feinstein's/54 Below

Want to see a show where every note and word and performer is genius? Want to see a show that makes you leap out of your seat many times during the performance? It's playing at Feinstein's/54 Below for a very limited run....Broadway The Calla-way! staring Liz Callaway & Ann Hampton Callaway...November 26, 27, & 30

It's so hard to "rate" a performer, every artist brings something interesting to the stage. My grading metric uses the "how many times would I go to one of their performances in a year"?

In the case of Ann Hampton Callaway I could probably handle a show about every other day, sorry Ann, not every day... on the other day it would be Liz Callaway. But that means I could hear Callaway Every Day ( a new show title?). Whatever the musical theme, if it's a show by either Ann or Liz it will always be an uplifting experience.

In this case it was a rare performance with both of them..."Broadway Calla-way!" at Feinstein's/54 Below was not a case of two voices are better than one. It was an evening that happened to have two of the best singers in the business on the same stage at the same time.

Alex Rybeck music director, Maryann McSwenney, bass, Ray Marchia, drums

