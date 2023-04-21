Photo: Ariana DeBose Visits LIFE OF PI on Broadway

Academy Award-winner and upcoming host of the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Ariana DeBose visited the Schoenfeld Theatre on Thursday, April 20th to see Broadway's hit play, Life of Pi. Ariana posed with Hiran Abeysekera who plays 'Pi' and the Royal Bengal Tiger 'Richard Parker' (operated by puppeteers Jonathan David Martin, Betsy Rosen, and Andrew Wilson at this performance).
See the photo below!
Based on one of the best-loved works of fiction - winner of the Man Booker Prize, selling over fifteen million copies worldwide - Life of Pi is a breath-taking new theatrical adaptation of an epic journey of endurance and hope.
After a cargo ship sinks in the middle of the vast Pacific Ocean, a sixteen-year-old boy name Pi is stranded on a lifeboat with four other survivors - a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a 450-pound Royal Bengal tiger. Time is against them, nature is harsh, who will survive?
PETA has announced that the Broadway production of Life of Pi has won its first-ever Pony Award—the organization's version of a Tony, honoring the most animal-friendly theater productions.
In this video, watch as we take you to the red carpet for opening night of Life of Pi on Broadway. Watch interviews with Edie Falco, LaChanze, Brian d'Arcy James, Diane Paulus, Amir Arison, Daryl Roth, playwright Lolita Chakrabarti and many more!
You can now get your official Life of Pi merchandise in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop, including the Navy Stars Hoodie, the Tiger Tote, and Boat Enamel Pin and more!
It wasn't just humans walking the red carpet at the Schoenfeld Theatre last night. Richard Parker himself, Broadway's most famous tiger, came out to celebrate opening night of Life of Pi on Broadway. BroadwayWorld was there and we are taking you behind the scenes in this video!
