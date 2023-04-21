Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo: Ariana DeBose Visits LIFE OF PI on Broadway

Ariana posed with Hiran Abeysekera who plays ‘Pi’ and more.

Apr. 21, 2023  

Academy Award-winner and upcoming host of the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Ariana DeBose visited the Schoenfeld Theatre on Thursday, April 20th to see Broadway's hit play, Life of Pi. Ariana posed with Hiran Abeysekera who plays 'Pi' and the Royal Bengal Tiger 'Richard Parker' (operated by puppeteers Jonathan David Martin, Betsy Rosen, and Andrew Wilson at this performance).

Based on one of the best-loved works of fiction - winner of the Man Booker Prize, selling over fifteen million copies worldwide - Life of Pi is a breath-taking new theatrical adaptation of an epic journey of endurance and hope.

After a cargo ship sinks in the middle of the vast Pacific Ocean, a sixteen-year-old boy name Pi is stranded on a lifeboat with four other survivors - a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a 450-pound Royal Bengal tiger. Time is against them, nature is harsh, who will survive?

Photo Credit: Rebecca J Michelson

Life of Pi
Hiran Abeysekera, Ariana DeBose, and 'Richard Parker' (Jonathan David Martin, Betsy Rosen, and Andrew Wilson)






