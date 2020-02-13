Phoebe Waller-Bridge to Speak at the 2020 Women in the World Summit

Today, Tina Brown Live Media and Women in the World announced the initial participants for the 11th annual Women in the World Summit to be held at Lincoln Center in New York City. This year's Summit will take place from Thursday, April 2 to Friday, April 3 and will feature a bold line-up - including actress, icon and best-selling author Demi Moore, Emmy and Golden Globe winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge, female Kurdish warrior Commander Nesrin Abdullah, Nobel laureate Esther Duflo, Surviving R. Kelly documentarian dream hampton, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, Hong Kong activist Denise Ho, journalist and activist Gretchen Carlson, Endeavor CMO Bozoma St. John, and Corinne Vella, sister of heroic murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, with more compelling participants to be released.

The 11th Women in the World Summit will center on the theme: Truth to Power and will spotlight women who are taking a stand against corruption, autocracy, sexism, climate change, harassment and more, despite the repercussions.

Tina Brown, Founder and CEO, Tina Brown Live Media/Women in the World, said: "During a time when truth has become optional to some, I'm thrilled to convene this sensational lineup of bold, brave hearted women who are speaking truth to power, and removing the support beams of misogyny, injustice, and apathy."

Speakers are set to discuss how women have battled against powerful male predators and their enablers; the effects of systemic misogyny; how to regain control of digital identity; how violence against women does not always come with physical blows; how women are leading in climate change activism; and much more.

Founded in 2009, Women in the World has grown into one of the largest, most influential platforms for women who will not be silenced by censorship, patriarchy, or injustice - women who wake us all up and take old stereotypes down. In a time of synced-up opinions and dubious viral headlines, Women in the World 2020 presents the mighty voices of fearless female leaders - live and unscripted.

Over the last 11 years, Women in the World has brought its unique programming to London, New Delhi, Toronto, Davos, and Dubai; as well as Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Dallas, San Antonio and Chicago. Past speakers have included Oprah Winfrey, Nancy Pelosi, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kamala D. Harris, Dr. Mae Jemison, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Ronan Farrow, Christine Lagarde, Malala Yousafzai, Leymah Gbowee, Angelina Jolie, Viola Davis, Diane von Furstenberg, Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan, Anna Wintour, Adwoa Aboah, Barbra Streisand, and more.

The 2020 Summit is generously supported by leadership sponsors Boston Consulting Group, Mastercard, P&G, The Rockefeller Foundation and UBS; supporting sponsors AARP, Ford Foundation, LG Mobile, Thomson Reuters, and Walton Family Foundation.

Photo Credit: Matt Humphrey





