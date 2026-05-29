Listen: 'LES MISÉRABLES' THE 40th ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CAST Out Now

Les Misérables: The 40th Anniversary All-Star Cast is available on streaming and digital platforms and as a double CD starting today, Friday, May 29. Listen here!

Cameron Mackintosh said: “As Les Mis approached its 40th record-breaking year in London last October, I felt it was the perfect time to record the first complete album of the contemporary production of this great musical as it is now staged all over the world. We wanted it to have the quality of a studio recording while maintaining the excitement and emotion of being on stage with the actors, right in the midst of the action. With the Arena Spectacular World Tour and the London anniversary company playing simultaneously last year, I decided to put together an all-star cast drawn from both productions featuring the stars who currently are playing Les Misérables around the world. The result is thrilling. And how timely that it should be released just in time for the Grand Finale of the World Tour in Dublin ahead of playing Birmingham, London’s Royal Albert Hall and New York’s Radio City Music Hall whilst the London production at the Sondheim Theatre continues to play to packed houses and nightly standing ovations. Hopefully audiences will enjoy Hearing The People Sing on this new cast album as much as we enjoyed making it.”

The company of The 40th Anniversary All-Star Cast includes Killian Donnelly (Valjean), Bradley Jaden (Javert), Katie Hall (Fantine), Shan Ako (Eponine), Adam Gillen (Thénardier), Marina Prior (Madame Thénardier), Beatrice Penny-Touré (Cosette), Jac Yarrow (Marius), and James D. Gish (Enjolras).

As the West End production is now in its 41st year at London’s Sondheim Theatre, Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular will end its two-year World Tour at New York’s Radio City Music Hall for 22 performances only July 23 to August 9, featuring many of the same cast members from this recording. The production has been touring since September 2024, visiting 30 cities around the world and selling over one million tickets. The show has been played to packed houses and breaking box office records, most recently in Australia, Japan and Shanghai – the longest single engagement of the tour, where performances sold out in hours each time tickets were released.

Prior to the New York engagement, the Arena Spectacular will play a limited number of venues in the UK and Ireland including the 3Arena, Dublin (May 29-June 6), Utilita Arena, Birmingham (June 11-14), and the iconic Royal Albert Hall, London (June 18-21). For tickets, please visit worldtour.lesmis.com.

Les Misérables: The 40th Anniversary All-Star Cast digital album and CD edition feature a full- colour 24-page booklet with production photography and liner notes by producer Cameron Mackintosh, writers Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg, and theater journalist Dominic Cavendish. The show features music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer, with the original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel. The show is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. This new recording was produced by Lee McCutcheon, Stephen Metcalfe, and Cameron Mackintosh.