Phillie's Trilogy Continues With REPETITION At The Secret Theatre

REPETITION by Doug DeVita; directed by William Spinnato featuring Christopher DeSantis, Alex O'Shea, and Ellyn Stein; performing at Secret Theatre, 4402 23rd Street, Long Island City, NY on Saturday, February 1 at 3:00pm; Sunday, February 9 at 3:00pm; Sunday, February 16 at 7:00pm; Thursday, February 27 at 7:00pm. Tickets: $20 ($22 at the door) https://secrettheatre.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=75

Drunk and alone on New Year's Eve, they decide to make love... It wasn't a good idea.

Childhood friends and next-door neighbors Phillie McDougal and Barbie Bradley are both soon to be 25, and they are both still virgins (well, she is... him?) Alone and having had too much to drink, the two best-friends-forever take their relationship to the next level (even though he is gay). As far as Barbie's mother is concerned, it wasn't a good idea. The play is based on characters featured in Doug DeVita's award winning play, Phillie's Trilogy.

Phillie's Trilogy has garnered an "Outstanding Production Award" from the Fresh Fruit Festival; "Winner," Scrap Mettle Arts Emerging Playwrights Competition; and "Semi-Finalist," Barrington Stage Company's Fred Burman New Play Award. Phillie's Trilogy is among the top 15 most recommended full-length plays on the New Play Exchange.

Doug's play Phillie's Trilogy was recently named a Semi-Finalist in Barrington Stage Company's first ever competition for the Burman New Play Award, placing in the top 60 out of over 450 submissions. It also won Scrap Mettle Arts Inaugural Emerging Playwrights Program competition, was chosen to inaugurate Great Griffon's "Seeking The Queer Voice" reading series in January 2017, and was produced as part of the 2017 Fresh Fruit Festival, where it received a Fresh Fruit Award of Distinction for Outstanding Production. Other work includes The Fierce Urgency Of Now, also produced at the 2016 Fresh Fruit festival, where it won four Fresh Fruit Awards of Distinction, including Outstanding Play and Outstanding Production; Major Divisions, recently named a Semi-Finalist for both B Street Theatre's New Comedies Festival and Normal Avenue's New American Play Series (under the title Upper Division); NELL DASH, The Gruesomely Merry Adventures Of An Irrepressibly Sensible Capitalist With A Vengeance; and Just A Rumor (co-written with Gary Lyons) which was a Semi-Finalist at the Eugene O'Neill Playwright's Conference and has had readings at New York's Abingdon Theatre Company and London's Menier Chocolate Factory. His ten-minute play, Checking The Basement for Leaks (the first play in Phillie's Trilogy) has been performed at the Gallery Players Black Box Festival in New York, The Driftwood Players Short Works Festival in Seattle, Ramapo College in New Jersey, and The Warner International Playwrights Festival in Connecticut. He has also collaborated with actress Lane Bradbury (the original Dainty June in Gypsy, starring Ethel Merman) on her one-woman show Let Me Entertain You, Again, which was performed at the Strasberg Institute in Los Angeles, as well as Feinstein's/54 Below, and Don't Tell Mama in New York.

A member of the Dramatists Guild of America, Doug was a participant in the 2019 Kennedy Center Summer Playwrights Intensive, where he worked with Mark Bly, Gary Garrison, Jackie Goldfinger, and Caleen Jennings,, and he belongs to both Rogelio's Rogues, and The 36th Street Writers Block (formerly Abingdon Theatre Playwrights Group 1) in Manhattan. Although mostly an autodidact, he has studied with Karen Hartman, Rogelio Martinez, and Eric Webb. He is also an advisory board member for All Out Arts, the parent company of NYC's Fresh Fruit Festival.





