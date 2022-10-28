Philadelphia's Walnut Street Theatre Challenges Houston's Alley Theatre to a World Series Bet
The loser of the challenge will display the other theatre's costumes in their lobby.
The Walnut Street Theatre in Philadelphia challenged Houston's Alley Theatre to a friendly World Series bet!
The Walnut bet that the Philadelphia Phillies will beat the Houston Astros in the World Series. The loser of the challenge will display the other theatre's costumes in their lobby.
Alley Theatre's Managing Director Dean Gladden and the Walnut's President and Producing Artistic Director Bernard Havard have a longstanding relationship, having known each other for over 30 years.
If Houston wins the World Series, the Walnut will display in its lobby a production photo of Alley Theatre's sea creatures and a head piece of one of the costumes from their current production of Edward Albee's Seascape, performing now through November 13.
If Philadelphia wins, the Alley will display in their lobby the championship belt from the Walnut's current production of ROCKY, the Musical, which is on stage now through November 6.
Who are you rooting for?
