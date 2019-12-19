Peter Larkin, Tony Award Winning Broadway Production Designer, Dies at 93
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Broadway production designer Peter Larkin has passed away. He was 93 and died at his home in Bridgehampton, New York, after a brief illness, according to Deadline.
Larkin's Broadway debut was Henrik Ibsen's The Wild Duck in 1951. He has received a total of 10 Tony nominations for his designs. He won twice in 1954 for Ondine and Teahouse of the August Moon, and again in 1956 for No Time for Sergeants and Inherit the Wind.
Perhaps his most notable Broadway production is Peter Pan in 1954.
Larkin has dozens of other Broadway credits, a list of which can be found here.
His film production design credits include Tootsie (1982), Get Shorty (1995), Guarding Tess (1994), The First Wives Club (1996), Reuben, Reuben (1983), Three Men and a Baby (1987), The Secret of My Success (1987), Mel Brooks' Life Stinks (1991), Night and the City (1992), Barry Sonnenfeld's For Love or Money (1993), Major Payne (1995), Maximum Bob (1998) and Miss Congeniality (2000).
Larkin also designed sets for the Stratford Shakespeare Theater in Connecticut and the New York City Center Ballet.
Read more on Deadline.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Following the conclusion of its strictly limited 16-week holiday engagement on Broadway, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical will return to... (read more)
Voting Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide
Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to mak... (read more)
FROZEN 2, THE LION KING Make Oscars 'Best Original Song' Shortlist; CATS Shut Out
Shortlists were announced today for nine categories at the 2020 Academy Awards, including Best Original Score, Best Original Song, Makeup and Hairstyl... (read more)
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Makes History With Amazon Alexa Voice Skill
The Phantom of the Opera is the first Broadway show in history to launch a voice skill for Amazon Alexa!... (read more)
Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell to Star In One-Night Only Benefit Concert of RAGTIME
The Actors Fund announced today that the music of the Tony Award-winning Ragtime will once again be heard on Broadway in a one-night only benefit conc... (read more)
Join BroadwayWorld's Team as a College Student Blogger!
BroadwayWorld is giving you the chance to join our team and share your experience with our readers by becoming a college student blogger for the site!... (read more)