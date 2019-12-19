Peter Larkin, Tony Award Winning Broadway Production Designer, Dies at 93

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Broadway production designer Peter Larkin has passed away. He was 93 and died at his home in Bridgehampton, New York, after a brief illness, according to Deadline.

Larkin's Broadway debut was Henrik Ibsen's The Wild Duck in 1951. He has received a total of 10 Tony nominations for his designs. He won twice in 1954 for Ondine and Teahouse of the August Moon, and again in 1956 for No Time for Sergeants and Inherit the Wind.

Perhaps his most notable Broadway production is Peter Pan in 1954.

Larkin has dozens of other Broadway credits, a list of which can be found here.

His film production design credits include Tootsie (1982), Get Shorty (1995), Guarding Tess (1994), The First Wives Club (1996), Reuben, Reuben (1983), Three Men and a Baby (1987), The Secret of My Success (1987), Mel Brooks' Life Stinks (1991), Night and the City (1992), Barry Sonnenfeld's For Love or Money (1993), Major Payne (1995), Maximum Bob (1998) and Miss Congeniality (2000).

Larkin also designed sets for the Stratford Shakespeare Theater in Connecticut and the New York City Center Ballet.

Read more on Deadline.





