Perform For Casting Directors At MEALS 4 MONOLOGUES, October 26

Casting Society Cares (the nonprofit charitable arm of the Casting Society of America) and Actors Pro Expo will be hosting a "Meals 4 Monologues" event where actors will be able to perform for casting directors and donate to the Food Bank for New York.

CSA casting directors will be devoting a full day to seeing actors who participate in the food drive. The event producers note, "This is a great way to give back to the community and be seen by some wonderful casting directors."

Confirmed casting directors include: Andrea Zee, Angela Mickey, Donna McKenna, Ilene Starger, Joanna Levinger, Kimberly Skyrme, Matthew Glasner, Rachel Reiss, Sarah Cooney and Stephanie Klapper.

"Meals 4 Monologues" will take place at Actors Pro Expo NY 2019, an expo that helps creatives get connected with the industry and explore ways to develop their skills and career with access to seminars, and deals on services and resources.

When: Saturday, October 26th 10am-5pm

Where: The Martinique New York on Broadway, 49 W. 32nd St.

What to Prepare: A one-minute contemporary monologue or a one-minute contemporary song (a capella)

What to Bring: 2 non-perishable donation items and a headshot/resume

Sign up will be in the exhibition hall at 10 a.m. Slots are limited and work on a first come, first served basis.

General admission is free; however, attendees are required to preregister online for their free entry e-ticket at https://www.actorsproexpo.com/tickets.





