Peppermint and Theydy Bedbug To Host Musical Theatre Factory's 10th Anniversary Celebration

Musical Theatre Factory has announced that Peppermint, renowned actress, singer, television personality, drag queen, and activist, will be hosting MTF's 10th Anniversary event The Factory Function: A Party for the Decade alongside Theydy Bedbug, Mx. Brooklyn 2019, Queer | Art Fellow, and the Director of the Drag Education Program at BAX.

Peppermint, also known as Miss Peppermint, has been a dominant force in the New York City nightlife scene for over a decade, captivating audiences with her high-energy performances and engaging personality. Best known as the runner-up on the ninth season of RuPaul's Drag Race, Peppermint made history in 2018 as the first transgender person to originate a principal role on Broadway in the musical Head Over Heels, inspired by The Go-Go's. She made history as the first transgender person to originate a principal role on Broadway in the musical Head Over Heels.

Beyond her entertainment career, Peppermint is deeply committed to activism, raising over $100,000 for the Human Rights Campaign and actively participating in the fight against HIV/AIDS through organizations like the M.A.C. AIDS Fund and the HIV Vaccine Trials Network. With her unparalleled talent and unwavering dedication to social justice, Peppermint embodies the spirit of inclusivity and creativity that defines The Factory Function.

Theydy has been infesting NYC nightlife since 2016 to subvert art forms and gender norms and are founder and director of the Drag Performance program at BAX. In the past few years, they have presented work at The Signature Theatre, Lehman College, SVA, Barnard College, Triskelion Arts, Gibney Dance, The Knockdown Center, The Stone Church, The Kraine Theater, House of Yes, BAX, The Stonewall Inn, The Brick, The Flea, The Tank, Pioneer Works, Google NY, FIT, VICE Headquarters, UCB, BAM Fisher, The Hangar Theater, Chelsea Music Hall, National Sawdust, Coney Island Sideshows by the Seashore, JACK among countless other venues in New York and beyond.

Their performances combine spoken word poetry, lip sync, narrative storytelling, authentic movement, character work, costume, makeup, puppetry, and audience interaction in order to playfully ask the piercing questions: Who can we be if we approach our inherited roles as options rather than proscriptions? They believe that when we connect and create art that channels our authentic expression liberated from gender norms, we make space for more ways of being.

They are currently a Queer|Art Fellow developing their solo-show, "KeepSake," under the mentorship of trans trailblazer Kate Bornstein.

In addition to our illustrious host, we are thrilled to announce that The Factory Function will feature performances representing a diverse range of styles and genres, including vibrant artists such as Princess Lockerooo + Harold O'Neal and the Waack dancers (Tytus Larue James Gibson-Jackson, Ernest Allen, and JADA - William Bailey), SimÃ³n GÃ³mez Villegas, Zeniba Now, DeShawn Jenkins, as well as Nick Martinez + Yahir Montes performing a piece from John-Michael Lyles + David Gomez' new musical in development "Shoot for the Moon".

The Factory Function will take place on May 20th at THC NYC: The House of Cannabis, bringing together artists, audiences, + supporters for a night of celebration and empowerment. Tickets are available for purchase at mtf.nyc/thefactoryfunction.