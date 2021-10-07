Peppermint Will Host ACLU and NYCLU's 19th Annual SING OUT FOR FREEDOM

ACLU and NYCLU have announced the 19th annual Sing Out for Freedom: The Sound of Progress benefit concert on Monday, November 22nd at 7:30 PM ET on YouTube, streaming live from The Town Hall (123 West 43rd St) in New York City. Directed by NYCLU Artist Ambassador Jess McLeod (Hamilton in Chicago) and hosted by ACLU Ambassador Peppermint, this event will spotlight the ACLU and NYCLU's landmark victories over the last year and share urgent calls to action as we come together to build a stronger and more equitable New York for all.

At the November 22nd event, the NYCLU and ACLU will honor the nonprofit organization Broadway for Racial Justice (BFRJ) with the Michael Friedman Freedom Award for their meaningful grassroots work organizing for racial justice and equity by providing immediate resources, assistance, and amplification for Black, Indigenous and other People of Color (BIPOC) in the Broadway and Theatrical community at-large.

The concert will be telecast live from the Town Hall. For information about attending the live telecast, watching the livestream on YouTube and how to donate, click HERE.

The full line-up of performers and speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

The past year and a half have brought unprecedented challenges and we have found new ways to gather in community, make our voices heard, and create meaningful change. As we continue to push back against inequality and injustice in our prisons, at our borders, and in our schools, the fight for human rights continues in the streets, in the courts, in the legislatures and.... even online. The NYCLU and ACLU are on the frontlines, and they rely on all of those who share our commitment to protecting and preserving our democracy to make that work possible.

"Every year, as the Broadway community comes out to support the ACLU -- we experience once again the importance of the arts in the movement for social justice and the essential connection between art and activism. This year, more than ever, Sing Out For Freedom is an opportunity to come together as a vibrant community," said Donna Lieberman, executive director of the NYCLU. "We are thrilled to celebrate the sound of progress by uplifting what we've achieved together, honoring the work of artists and activists, and energizing ourselves for the work ahead."

This year's Sing Out for Freedom benefit concert is executive produced by Rachel Sussman (What the Constitution Means to Me) and Cynthia J. Tong, along with producer Ari Conte. Music direction is by Mona Seyed-Bolorforosh, with production management by Sydney Steele and casting by The Casting Collaborative / Andrea Zee, Danica Rodriguez, and Jason Styres. Live Broadcast Production is by Broadway Unlocked. The co-chairs of the NYCLU Artist Ambassadors program are Ari Afsar (Hamilton in Chicago) and Shaina Taub (The Devil Wears Prada).

Sing Out For Freedom, now in its 19th year, was co-founded by Liana Stampur and Erich Bergen along with NYCLU Executive Director Donna Lieberman. Proceeds from the concert will benefit the work of the NYCLU and the ACLU to promote and protect civil rights and liberties in New York and across the country. The concert is free with a suggested donation of $20. For more information, visit http://nyclu.org/singout2021.

Vaccination and mask policy: All guests who plan to attend the live telecast will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the venue with their reservation. Masks will be required for all audience members while inside the venue.